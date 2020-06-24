What films are showing at Edinburgh Film Festival’s drive-in?

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a rising demand for drive-in cinema experiences, which have been as soon as a typical sight all around the US however by no means turned established on our shores.

Nevertheless, this summer season has seen a handful of drive-in movie-going options crop up across the UK, with the most recent coming courtesy of Edinburgh Worldwide Film Competition (EIFF) and Distinctive Occasions.

The Scottish capital will host plenty of screenings over the summer season, together with children films, main blockbusters and late-night cult hits for the grown-ups too.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to know.

The place is Edinburgh Worldwide Film Festival’s drive-in cinema?

The drive-in cinema can be held at Edinburgh Airport and can kick-off with a weekend of screenings from Friday seventh to Sunday ninth August, and return later that month from Thursday 27th to Sunday 30th August.

From then on, all screenings will happen on the final weekend of the month.

What films can be enjoying at Edinburgh Film Festival’s drive-in cinema?

Every drive-in occasion will include as much as 4 screenings taking place all through the day, beginning with a children membership at 10am, household favourites within the afternoon, an epic blockbuster within the night, adopted by a late-night cult traditional for the adults.

There may even be particular themed screenings in October and December, to coincide with Halloween and the festive season.

The road-up of films can be chosen by the EIFF staff, however has but to be publicly revealed – we’ll replace this web page as extra info turns into out there on what we will count on to see…

We do know that there can be actions to get caught into earlier than the movie begins, in addition to extra extras like quizzes, automotive discos, competitions and giveaways – to not point out these all essential cinema snacks!

get tickets for Edinburgh Film Festival’s drive-in cinema

Tickets aren’t out there simply but, however with the intention to get unique entry to the reserving hyperlink from Wednesday eighth July, you’ll have to subscribe to the mailing checklist on Edinburgh Worldwide Film Festival’s web site.

Normal tickets are anticipated to be priced at £35 per car for as much as 5 folks, with the 2 metre distance between every parked automotive making it a secure atmosphere for households and associates.

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing to observe, take a look at our TV Information.