What Former Star Trek Writer Ronald D. Moore Thinks Of Patrick Stewart’s Return In Picard

I’ve seen ‘em. I loved Picard very a lot. I used to be invited to the premiere that was an excellent gesture that they made. I used to be stunned at how emotionally satisfying it was to see Patrick in that function once more. It made me go, ‘Wow, that is actually cool watching Jean-Luc once more. The identical with Brent, the identical with Jonathan.’ It was like, ‘Wow, seeing them leaping into these roles. It was actually cool.