What Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure Thought About The Final Olsen Twins Joke

Whereas it was the final time Fuller Home broke the fourth wall with an Olsen twins joke, it undoubtedly wasn’t the primary one. Anybody acquainted with what has been occurring with Fuller Home over its five-season run is aware of that the Olsen twins’ absence has been a recurring headline. When it got here time for Season 5, Candace Cameron Bure beforehand revealed the spinoff had not even bothered to ask the duo again, contemplating all of the earlier destructive responses.