What Gallardo said about Sarmiento’s “bolt” that River could not break and the striking statistics after a new fall at home

River Plate suffered a tough defeat at home against Sarmiento de Junín and moved away to ten points from the top of the Professional League, which is held by Atlético Tucumán. El Verde de Junín won it 2-1 thanks to goals from Guido Mainero and Federico Andueza, at 31 and 44 minutes of the first half. Discounted for the Millionaire Emanuel Mammana at 22′ of the complement.

“I was not surprised by Sarmiento’s proposal, We expected it to be similar to what Damonte (the coach) had done here with Arsenal last tournament. It was very similar”, acknowledged Marcelo Gallardo at the press conference. El Muñeco repeatedly stated the failure of his team for not being able to break the defensive bolt that his rival raised, who scored two goals in the first two arrivals he generated.

“That match (for Arsenal) we were able to win in the end after a lot of wear and tear. Today we knew it was going to be kind of similar, but We gave them the facility that did not create situations for us, to score two goals in 45 minutes. Then they defended and they waited with many people. If you can’t break it, you have to be patient to move the ball until the time comes. With two goals down it was different, we needed lucidity, creativity and precision in small spaces and we didn’t have it, that’s why We couldn’t create any danger for him at almost any point in the match”he was honest Doll.

The statistic that the match produced was really striking: River Plate had 82% of the possession of the ball with 28 shots against 5 of Sarmiento de Junin. In addition, in shots on goal it was 4 against 3, which marked the great effectiveness of Verde, with 632 passes in the Millionaire and 78 of his rival.

The striking statistic left by River Plate’s defeat against Sarmiento de Junín at the Monumental (ESPN)

“We try everywhere, we search… we don’t stand still in the face of these proposals. It may or may not, but the search is permanent. The one who seeks and assumes that role has to risk more, and in that risk-taking it is important to minimize the possibilities that we give to the rivals… They usually exist, but Sarmiento was very effective on those chances. It cost us a lot, but we will continue to assume that role as the great and leading team that we are”continued the coach who has been in charge of River Plate for eight years.

Going back to the rival’s approach and how little the Millionaire hurt despite the tremendous possession, Gallardo explained: “I’m talking about the general behavior of the team, we couldn’t find the imbalance that we have to have in these games. Having patience well understood, handling the ball from one side to another and a different speed. You need a lot of one-on-one against a defense like that, to break the defensive lock a bit, and we didn’t have it. We had control but not that depth, it was very uphill for us, with the adverse result upon us”.

And about the choice of double nine, with Miguel Borja and Lucas Beltrán from the start, he added: “I think they can play togethermaybe in some games it happens and in others it doesn’t, that varies according to the rival. Today if we played with only one they would have said that we had no offensive weight or that the team lacked forwards. We played with both and we also lacked weight. Putting forwards or players in attack does not mean anything, the presence is often confused and sometimes the search goes elsewhere.

On what he will have to work from now on, the Doll said it will be important “put those who arrived in better physical shape.” And he gave the example of Aliendro: “We were able to do it with Palavecino, with Simón the same and we recovered De La Cruz. And we also have to do it with Aliendro, who is also used to games being presented in a different way. Playing like this requires a lot of creativity and insisting on the small spaces that are sometimes given to us. We have good players, now we have to put together a good team”.

Other phrases by Marcelo Gallardo:

“We are a whole as a team, when we attack and when we defend. In that all today we do not work, we took a step back. We couldn’t find that regularity we’re looking for. Today was a good day to continue adding. That bothers me more than some specific things, because we are a whole”.

“That position assumed by waiting rivals does not happen now, it has been for a long time. Perhaps with us a more prolonged care is generated, they are strategies that we have to know how to avoid. We can’t give them chances for them to score goals for us, and take on the leading role in the game and the clarity that we need to have to break those defensive blinders”.

“We couldn’t count on Solari, Borja played more than he should have, he wasn’t there to do it 90 and I decided it that way. Aliendro also has to be in the best physical shape, and continue to work for those players who are in better condition. Barco was also absent due to injury. We have players of quality and hierarchy, now we have to put together a team”.

“We must not give up, it is the way. When things don’t go smoothly, try and continue to rely on the material we have. When you don’t find the regularity and confidence that the results give you, it usually affects the team emotionally. We will try to work so that this does not happen, otherwise the end of the semester will be too long”.

“We have good players and human quality, now we need to adjust it and put together the best possible team, to feel that competitive dynamic of a tough team again when attacking and also when defending. That is working during the week and with results in the games”.

KEEP READING:

The best memes of Boca’s historic defeat against the Board: Cavani, Riquelme and the “bring a DT” that was a trend

The best memes of the consecration of Lionel Messi in PSG: the “prophecy” of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pochettino and Neymar, the protagonists

Messi’s show in the win that gave PSG the first title of the season: a goal “a la Diego”, dribble between three and the hat that was not

The images of the pitched battle above the highway between fans of River Plate and Racing

The defensive horrors in the goals, the lapidary account of the party radio and the silence of Ibarra: what Boca’s harsh defeat in Paraná left