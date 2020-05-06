What George Lucas Thinks About Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Final Season

Go away a Remark
After practically 12 years (on completely different TV platforms), the Clone Wars have lastly ended. Star Wars: The Clone Wars formally accomplished its seventh and remaining season with the bittersweet “Siege of Mandalore” arc that gave closure to Ahsoka Tano, Captain Rex and Maul’s journeys. Sequence producer Dave Filoni has primarily guided the present all through its run, however he’s additionally labored with Star Wars creator George Lucas to craft tales. However what does the person himself take into consideration the ultimate slate of episodes?
Sam Witwer, who has served because the voice of Darth Maul on each Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and Solo, revealed that George Lucas has been sending constructive notes on Clone Wars’ remaining season to Dave Filoni and is hoping the identical will likely be true for the finale:
George [Lucas] has been calling Dave and giving him good little feedback on the episodes. I actually, actually hope we get some constructive suggestions from the maker himself when this comes out. This present has such a particular place in George’s coronary heart. He was so comfortable when he was making this present, and we have been so comfortable to be implementing it for him…you actually did simply get a directive from George, and that directive obtained mentioned and translated by Dave Filoni, after which it went proper to the actors, animators, lighters, every thing. It simply obtained completed.
Throughout his chat with Star Wars Holocron, Sam Witwer didn’t appear to be stunned by the suggestions from George Lucas. Witwer feels that “Siege of Mandalore,” particularly, has Lucas’ fingers on it and holds lots of significance as a result of it closes out the ultimate George Lucas-produced Star Wars challenge:
That’s the enjoyable of watching the Siege of Mandalore, as a result of it simply feels pure in its intention… It’s so cool that that is the final George Lucas produced Star Wars. The final Star Wars that has George’s fingerprints on it. I actually cherished to listen to that George was reacting effectively to [the ultimate season of The Clone Wars]. And I’m comfortable to listen to that he likes how Clone Wars goes to date this season and I actually hope he likes our finale as a result of that’s the place all of it counts.
The remaining season of Clone Wars was an emotional expertise for quite a lot of causes, and George Lucas’ involvement is certainly considered one of them. Though he has nonetheless been current as a marketing consultant on the set of initiatives like The Mandalorian, Lucas himself doesn’t appear to have had a direct hand in making a manufacturing since Clone Wars.
Whereas it seems the mastermind behind the galaxy far, distant isn’t really creating for the franchise, he can nonetheless take satisfaction within the reality this his remaining contribution has ended on a excessive notice.
All seven seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars can be found to stream on Disney+.
Add Comment