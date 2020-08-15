What Going To The Movies Will Look Like Once AMC Reopens

Go away a Remark
They’ve stated it earlier than, however this time they actually imply it. AMC Theatres has official plans to slowly reopen its areas starting subsequent week to make means for brand spanking new releases, together with The New Mutants and Tenet. The theater chain has revealed the detailed new insurance policies it has in place, together with masks necessities, enhanced cleansing measures and lowered auditorium capacities.
AMC Theatres areas throughout the nation have been closed for 5 months, and the corporate has simply come off shedding over a half a billion {dollars} through the previous monetary quarter. However the chain is poised for a comeback with theaters in 35 states going again in enterprise beginning between August 20 and September 3. The firm has launched the next video to present moviegoers a complete peak into what to anticipate about their subsequent journey to the films:
There are a variety of modifications that AMC Theatres has been onerous at work on through the obligatory shutdown interval of its areas. What is being referred to as the AMC Secure & Clear plan would require workers and friends to put on masks inside areas and put on them whereas viewing the film, until they’re having fun with drinks and snacks. The AMC menu has been quickly simplified to traditional theater meals, together with popcorn, gentle drinks, scorching canine and sweet, and refills is not going to be supplied quickly.
The chain has invested in HEPA filter vacuums and MERV 13 air filters, and workers might be utilizing electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to scrub auditoriums earlier than every displaying. There might be extra time between every showings as effectively to present cleansing employees the possibility to disinfect the seating areas completely. At showings, AMC encourages prospects to purchase tickets on-line and are permitting audiences to maneuver spots in the event that they don’t really feel snug the place they’re. Every auditorium will function at a capability of 30 % or much less.
Ten states with AMC Theatres areas haven’t been assigned reopening dates for any of its theaters. When you stay in Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina or Washington, your native AMC location has not been assigned a reopening date on the time of this text’s publish date till “native pointers permit.” You will discover the standing of the theater nearest to you right here.
For the theaters opening on August 20, AMC Theatres is providing 1920 costs on Thursday just for film tickets. Clients will solely pay 15 cents (plus tax) to go see any film at their newly open areas. AMC can be providing a restricted time 5 greenback month membership (for the month solely) for brand spanking new AMC Stubs A-Record members. The subscription service is often round $20 a month. Prior members will be capable to manually reactivate their advantages as soon as they resolve they need to return to theaters.
It ought to be famous that the AMC Theatres CEO did allude to those upgrades being “handed right down to the customers,” by ticket costs and/or concessions this week. Keep tuned on CinemaBlend for extra updates on the return of film theaters.
