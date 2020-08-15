What Going To The Movies Will Look Like Once AMC Reopens

There are a variety of modifications that AMC Theatres has been onerous at work on through the obligatory shutdown interval of its areas. What is being referred to as the AMC Secure & Clear plan would require workers and friends to put on masks inside areas and put on them whereas viewing the film, until they’re having fun with drinks and snacks. The AMC menu has been quickly simplified to traditional theater meals, together with popcorn, gentle drinks, scorching canine and sweet, and refills is not going to be supplied quickly.