What good will it do Elon Musk to control 10% of Twitter: this is his room for maneuver as a shareholder-activist

Less than a week ago Elon Musk was asking his followers on Twitter if they believed that this social network “rigorously” respected the principle of freedom of expression. 70% of the votes received responded negatively, and the next day he claimed to be “seriously considering” creating a new social network.

Now we learn that Musk has bought almost 10% of Twitter, becoming its largest shareholderand many believe that this movement has been motivated by the responses to their survey.

Disappoint yourselves: as revealed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk had already submitted the relevant documentation twelve days earlierMarch 14.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

Musk compared the current Twitter CEO to Stalin

However, that It doesn’t mean that Musk wasn’t already concerned about free speech on the microblogging network.: Last December he had already tweeted a cryptic meme in which the newly appointed CEO of the social network, Parag Agrawal, was portrayed as Stalin…

…although some wanted to see it signaling a possible betrayal by Agrawal of his recently resigned predecessor, most interpreted it as a reaction to the dissemination of previous statements by Agrawal denying that Twitter has any obligation to safeguard freedom of expression:

“Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment… Let’s focus less on thinking about free speech, and more on thinking about how times have changed.”

Jack Dorsey steps down as twitter CEO, replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal. Censorship will get worse. Agrawal in Nov 2020 interview: “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment…focus[ing] less on thinking about free speech, but thinking about how the times have changed.” — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) November 29, 2021

Then,Musk wants or not to control Twitter to change its editorial lineperceived by many as progressively prone to censorship in recent years?

The American ‘alt-right’ media fantasized a week ago with Musk’s purchase of Twitter shares (before today we knew that it had already taken place), as the best option to fight for freedom of expression, faced with the alternative of setting up their own social network (The path followed by Trump, with no impact for now).

The truth is the figure of the ‘activist shareholder’ —that is, the critic of a corporation who buys shares of the same only to be able to influence its decisions from the shareholders’ meeting- has very limited room for maneuver… at least with a percentage of shares like the one Musk holds for now.

The last critic of Twitter’s political line had to choose between continuing to criticize it or having a seat on the board

The American alt-right has already experienced a moment of euphoria a couple of years ago, when Elliott Management, an investment management firm owned by an influential Republican Party donor, purchased a 4% stake in the company. The main claim of its CEO, Paul Singer, went through unseating Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey from his post: He accused him not only of devoting little time to the company (to the detriment of Square), but also of maintaining a somewhat neutral line in political terms.

His movement was somewhat successful, for managed to get a seat on the board of directors of Twitter And now, a year and a half later, Dorsey has left his CEO role to focus on Square… but he only got that job once. agreed to sign a legal agreement not to attempt to influence or speak publicly about the company’s political decisionsas explained by CNBC.

There is always the option to buy more shares, but it will be (quite) more expensive

According to Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, you would expect

“This passive involvement is just the start of broader conversations with Twitter’s board or management that could ultimately lead to active involvement. [en la compañía]”.

Musk has more than double the shares of Elliott Management, more clout, and plenty of money to keep buying more stock—and, of course, it’s impossible to imagine him voluntarily signing a legal agreement to keep quiet about almost anything—but until Musk do not have 50%+1 of the votes, To think that the mere title of ‘major shareholder’ is going to mean a 180º turn in the policy followed in recent years by Twitter is somewhat fanciful yet.

As our colleague from Xataka, Alejandro Nieto, explains to us, “if Musk wants to continue increasing participation there will come a point where I would have to launch a takeover bid for 100%“, but “if you want to buy 100%, you will have to pay for it”: the stock price will rise because it is inevitable that “if something interests someone, it becomes worth more“.