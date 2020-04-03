What Grey’s Anatomy And Station 19 Need To Learn From NBC’s One Chicago

Diane Frolov: It relies on how a lot the character is concerned the episode. We all the time must examine with each other simply the place these characters are in their very own tales. In the event that they’re within the hospital, we do not need them working round someplace or no matter it’s. We simply must know what’s taking place.

Andrew Schneider: We coordinate very carefully. We’ll communicate to both [Chicago Hearth showrunner] Derek [Haas] or [Chicago P.D. showrunner] Rick [Eid] and we’ll say, for example we wish Voight. Is that this a possible episode the place we will use him? Does it battle with something that you simply guys are doing?

Diane Frolov: Particularly since we’re on the identical night time.