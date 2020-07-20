What Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo Has Learned After Watching Her Own Performance On Disney+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton turned a mega hit when it opened on Broadway again in 2015, however the present’s recognition is arguably at its peak proper now because of Disney+. The brand new streaming service launched a filmed model of the stage musical that includes the unique principal actors, permitting Disney+ subscribers to be within the room the place it occurred. The Hamilton film additionally gave the solid an opportunity to see their very own performances, and Eliza Schuyler actress Phillipa Soo just lately revealed what she’s discovered from the expertise.