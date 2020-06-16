What happened to Daniel Morgan? Murder in the Car Park investigates unsolved case theories

Channel Four are persevering with with their true crime documentaries with Murder in the Car Park.

All through the course of three nights, we’ll find out about the advanced case and true story of Daniel Morgan, who died in 1987.

The personal investigator was killed in a parking lot of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south London. He was discovered with an axe embedded in his cranium.

What happened to Daniel Morgan?

It’s presently unknown why Daniel Morgan was killed on 10th March 1987.

When his physique was found, the PI had £1,000 in his pocket, ruling out the doable theft motive.

It’s believed Morgan was trying into London drug networks in addition to potential police corruption, in accordance to the Channel Four documentary, however nothing has ever been confirmed.

At the time, six males had been arrested for his homicide, however had been later launched.

The homicide remains to be unresolved and has reportedly price round £30 million in investigations. Morgan left behind a spouse and two youngsters.

Timeline of Daniel Morgan’s homicide

10th March 1987 – Daniel Morgan goes for a drink along with his Southern Investigations associate, Jonathan Rees, at the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham. He’s killed on the similar evening and located in the pub’s automobile park with an axe in the again of his head.

April 1987 – Six males are arrested on suspicion of his homicide. All six are launched with out cost.

1988 – Southern Investigations employees are requested to give proof at an inquest into Morgan’s dying. An accountant shut to Morgan, Kevin Lennon, suggests Morgan and Rees’ relationship deteriorated.

July 1988 – The Police Complaints Authority proclaims they are going to launch an inquiry into the dealing with of the case in addition to the homicide. Hampshire police tackle the case.

February 1989 – Three males, together with Rees, are arrested on suspicion of homicide. Rees and one other man are charged.

Could 1989 – The costs in opposition to Rees and the different man are dropped. They each sue the power. At the similar time, Sid Fillery leaves the Met and joins Rees at Southern Investigations.

November 1997 – Sir Paul Condon – the Met’s commissioner at the time – critiques the case.

1998 – A 3rd police inquiry takes place. Anti-corruption officers bug Southern Investigations and the following yr, they arrest Rees once they overhear his plan to plant cocaine on an harmless lady throughout a custody battle.

2000 – Rees is convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. He receives a seven-year sentence.

2002 – The fourth police inquiry takes place. Bugs are planted in in and round suspects however the Crown Prosecution doesn’t take motion.

2005 – A secret fifth police inquiry takes place. The Met’s commissioner at the time says the first inquiry with Fillery was “compromised”.

2006 – Bugs are planted at Glenn Vian‘s residence.

April 2008 – Rees, Glenn Vian, Garry Vian and a builder named James Cook dinner are arrested on the suspicion of homicide. Fillery can also be arrested, on suspicion of making an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

October 2009 – The trial of the 4 males arrested on suspicion of homicide begins at The Outdated Bailey.

February 2010 – The decide dismisses a key supergrass (a police informer who implicates numerous individuals) witness.

November 2010 – A second supergrass is dismissed. James Cook dinner is discharged.

January 2011 – A 3rd supergrass is dismissed.

March 2011 – The Director of Public Prosecutions abandons the case. Rees and the Vian brothers are acquitted – Fillery’s case can also be dropped.

Could 2013 – The Residence Workplace proclaims it can maintain an impartial inquiry.

October 2014 – Rees, the Vian brothers, Sid Fillery and James Cook dinner launch a £4million lawsuit in opposition to the Met. Rees and the Vian brothers misplaced their declare initially, however Fillery is awarded £25,000 in interim damages, with extra promised later.

Could 2016 – Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder podcast is launched. It tops the UK iTunes podcast chart.

2018 – Rees and the Vians enchantment and the following yr, they’re awarded £414,000 after profitable their case in opposition to the Met.

Is there a podcast about Daniel Morgan’s homicide?

Should you’ve been gripped by the case of Daniel Morgan’s homicide, you aren’t alone. In Could 2016, a podcast about the investigations and the uncommon true story topped the iTunes charts, known as Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder.

What to learn subsequent?

Alastair Morgan penned a e book on his brother’s dying together with Peter Jukes. It’s known as Who Killed Daniel Morgan? Britain’s Most Investigated Murder and may be discovered on Amazon.

When is Murder in the Car Park on TV?

The three half sequence begins on Channel Four on Monday 15th June at 9pm. Actor Matthew Batte stars as Daniel Morgan in the dramatic reconstructions.

Murder in the Car Park begins Monday 15th June at 9pm. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV Information.

Learn extra about Daniel Morgan’s homicide with Who Killed Daniel Morgan? accessible on Amazon now.