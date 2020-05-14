What happened to Emmerdale’s Tina Dingle?

One of many nice forgotten relations of the Dingle clan, Tina (Jacqueline Pirie), has been exhibiting what she was made from in ITV3’s afternoon 90’s Emmerdale re-runs. The one daughter of Zak’s first spouse Nellie (Sandra Gough) Tina might wrap males around her little finger however was a romantic at coronary heart.

A agency believer within the Dingle code she faked a being pregnant and pretended to fall in love with native lad Luke McAllister to humiliate him after he unintentionally killed her brother Ben Dingle (Steve Fury) in a battle (Ben really had a coronary heart defect). However as she revealed to Terry Woods within the 1996 episode she feared she was destined for extra heartbreak.

“I’d love to fall in love with a bloke and dwell fortunately ever after,” mentioned Tina.”Luke McAllister mentioned that I’d by no means find a way to fall in love. By no means know if I used to be being lied to, conned, like I conned him.”

The Wednesday Might 13th re-run did present her having fun with cousin Mandy (Lisa Riley) as they tried to make some cash out of Eric Pollard (Christopher Chittell) and a wealthy American antiques purchaser.

Tina then made the error of getting concerned with Kim Tate’s ex husband Frank (Norman Bowler) and ending up in a love triangle with businessman Steve Marchant (Paul Opacic) who later additionally ended up married to Kim (Claire King). Deciding she was sick of getting used Tina turned her again on all of the chaos of House Farm and headed for London on Christmas Eve 1996.

For actress Jacqueline Pirie (now Chadwick), who so memorably performed Tina, it was a journey that really took her to Granada Studios in Manchester as she joined Coronation Avenue as gobby machinist Linda Sykes at Underworld. Like Tina, Linda had an eye fixed for the older man and it wasn’t lengthy earlier than she bought her claws into Mike Baldwin (Johnny Briggs).

Sadly neither Linda nor Tina might resist a superb cleaning soap love triangle. Tina had an affair with Mike’s son Mark Redman(Paul Fox). A drunken, spurned Mark revealed all to his livid dad within the couple’s bridal suite simply after Mike and Tina tied the knot.

Ultimately although what did for Linda was Mike’s ex-wife Alma (Amanda Barrie). When Alma was identified with terminal most cancers Mike went to take care of her and when he additionally known as a truce along with his son Mark after Alma’s dying Linda noticed the writing on the wall, nicked Mike’s automotive and headed for Dublin.