What happened to eMule and eDonkey, the P2P download programs that triumphed before torrents

The year 2000 was a great time for download enthusiasts, who were beginning to experience the potential of the Internet to access all kinds of digital content thanks to increasingly faster home connections and a new category of software, the ‘P2P’, which for the first time allowed to share files directly between users. In that year, so well remembered by computer enthusiasts, Napster had been created a few months ago, BitTorrent was still a few months away… and a company called MetaMachine had just released a free software called eDonkey2000.





The ‘eDonkey’ was not based on any of the available file sharing networks at that time (such as FastTrack, used by the also mythical Kazaa, or its main alternative, Gnutella), but it came with its own network (called, this time, eDonkey, without the ‘2000’) and with its own protocol, the ‘ed2k://’.

Although, contrary to how the BitTorrent network would later be, the eDonkey was still semi-centralized (the user-to-user connection was facilitated by a server), had the advantage of not having anything remotely resembling a central server: There were several available, and anyone interested in getting one up and running could do so without much hassle.

Clones, networks and protocols

As always happens in these cases, with success, variants began to emerge, many of them open source, all capable of using the same eDonkey network as the original. One of them, the one that would eventually take the throne, was eMule (‘electronic mule’ vs. eDonkey, ‘electronic donkey’). This program was born on May 13, 2002 as a personal project of ‘Merkur’ (aka Hendrik Breitkreuz), but quickly 7 other developers joined the project, and by August 4 of that year they had already released the first executable.

The eDonkey network had design problems that made it less efficient and secure than its MetaMachine creators had intended, so the company went to work on a new software called to succeed eDonkey, which would also implement a new network: Overnet. For two years (2004-2006), the new Overnet and eDonkey2000 (with support for the Overnet network as well), coexisted.

The eMule Project also implemented support for this network, while went to work on his own: Kad, which, like Overnet, was its own implementation of the Kademlia protocol. At this point, an Overnet vs. eMule to see who would emerge as the legitimate successor to eDonkey2000, but such competition was aborted due to non-appearance of one of the contenders.

Death or surrender? death by surrender

June 27, 2005. Sam Yagan and Jed McCaleb, partners at MetaMachine and co-creators of eDonkey, await the US Supreme Court’s ruling in the case ‘Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios vs. Grokster’. Grokster was then one of the main rivals of eDonkey in those parts, and the audiovisual industry had managed to put them on the bench.

On the table, a clear argument, that its creators could not rely on “how users use this program depends on them” because the intent of the software to facilitate ‘illegal activity’ was clear. Finally, after much updating the browser, they were able to read the sentence: the court had ‘bought’ the arguments of the record companies and film producers. They were next.

McCaleb looks at his partner and says, “If I hit this button, we shut down the website. What do you want to do?” Yagan would ask rhetorically, months later, “What do you do when the Supreme Court destroys your business?”. They decided not to close everything, they would try negotiate with the industry para ‘reinventar’ eDonkey.

It was of no use to them: 2006 began with the news that the Razorback2 servers, the most popular of the eDonkey network, had been sealed by the Belgian law enforcement agencies; and, that same year, Yagan and McCaleb signed an agreement to pay 30 million dollars in compensation, and close the doors of eDonkey2000 and Overnet. Users of the former began to see the program announcing “the end of eDonkey2000” and automatically closing and uninstalling.

The mule lives, the discharge continues

Users were not resigned: to dead donkey, put mule. Within five years of its release, eMule would be downloaded 300 million times.. The new software, along with others already defunct like aMule, Lphant, MLDonkey and Shareaza, would keep eDonkey’s old server network running, but it seemed that the age of the burrito was over, and that the era of decentralized torrenting had arrived. The latest official version of eMule, 0.50a, was released in 2010and the show and its network eventually disappeared from the headlines.

However, a quick look at their web forums (which never closed, and are still open today) would have shown that, although reduced to a few thousand hardcore fans, their community was still active, and new series, movies and music albums continued to join the old eDonkey network (which, despite continuing to use the ‘ed2k://’, was already known as the ‘eMule network’). Luckily, that installable released in 2010 it was still compatible with the latest versions of Windows, so they would continue to use it ‘as long as it lasted’.

And suddenly, without anyone expecting it, in September 2020, more than a decade later, the eMule forums echoed the release of a new version of eMule, the 0.60a. If we take a look at the web, we see that it now differentiates between the ‘official version’ (still ‘fossilized’ in 0.50a) and a ‘community version’, which is “based on the latest official stable or beta version, but contains additional features and bug fixes made by the community, and is maintained by fox88“. The website recommends us to choose the latter “if you prioritize a more up-to-date version”. In the last two years it has already reached version 0.60d, so things are not stopped.