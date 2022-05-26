What happened to Gennady Golovkin after losing to Canelo Álvarez

Gennady Golovkin returned to the top of 160 pounds despite the loss against Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Getty)

Gennady Golovkin has gone down in history as one of the best boxers in the middleweight category. One of his most memorable rivalries is the one he had with Saul Alvarez, against whom he drew in 2017 and lost by decision the following year. Although he expressed his desire to engage in the third edition of the fight, he stayed waiting for four years while the Mexican preferred to seek success in other weight categories.

The race of GGG suffered one of its most difficult episodes on September 15, 2018. After having pushed the capabilities of the Canelo Álvarez, the judges awarded him defeat on the cards. That night, the duel looked enormously even for the two boxers and even some experts pointed out that the result had been unfair. For this reason, he launched the challenge for a third fight.

After overcoming the second brawl and stripping the Kazakh of the World Boxing Association belts (WITH) and World Boxing Council (CMB), the man from Guadalajara decided to enter the super middleweight category. For his part, far from seeking to end his career when he was 36 years old, Golovkin decided to return to line up to regain the title that I had lost that night.

GGG picked up four more fights after falling to Canelo Álvarez; did not lose any (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/AFP)

Nine months after losing to Álvarez, the Kazakh agreed to an exhibition match at 160 pounds to regain his confidence. Steve RollsCanadian boxer, agreed to get in the ring for 12 rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York, but the fight did not last as planned. GGG recalled his repertoire of blows and He finished the fight via knockout in the fourth round.

With the spotlight on their shoulders and budding confidence, the Kazakh became the ideal candidate to fight for the current championship of the International Boxing Federation (FIB). The chosen opponent was Sergiy Derevyanchenkoboxer who until then had accumulated 13 wins and only two losses in his professional record.

As happened with the Mexican, Golovkin and the Ukrainian could not win by way of knockout. They fought in the 12 episodes agreed for the fight, although in the end the experience of the 38-year-old fighter prevailed. It was so, 13 months after the defeat, he hung up his 160 pound belt againalthough on that occasion endorsed by the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

The third fight between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will take place in September 2022 (Photo: Instagram/Canelo)

The undeniable veteran of GGG, as well as the fear of the fighters in his division for challenging him to a fight for his belt, made him take a break for 14 months. It was not until the Polish Kamil Szeremeta faced him in december 2018 when he got back in the ring. The result again favored him, since won via technical knockout and consolidated his first successful defense. After that, he took a long break again due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic.

knowing his age, Golovkin decided to accept the challenge of facing the brand new Japanese champion Ryota Murata. The duel was attractive due to the popularity of both fighters, as well as being unification. The youth of the Japanese failed to prevail over the experience of the Kazakh, who traveled to the Saitama Arena to hang the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt, the second in middleweight, and vindicate himself as champion at the age of 40.

Far from thinking about retirement, Gennady will engage in fight number 45 in his record against Saul Alvarez. The fans’ dream of seeing the third edition of the rivalry will materialize on September 17, 2022. On that occasion, the challenge will not be at 160 pounds. The Kazakh will be a challenger at 168 with the opportunity to strip Canelo of his belt and consider his retirement being the second undisputed champion in the history of super middleweights.

KEEP READING:

Inside Romanza Gym: the legendary cradle of champions and the legacy of Nacho Beristáin for national boxing

Bora Milutinovic’s mistake that led Rafa Márquez to debut with El Tri

Amaury Vergara faced the anger of the Chivas fans: “I know they don’t love me”