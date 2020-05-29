What Happened to Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, Alex Acosta and Others – Variety

Netflix’s explosive four-part docuseries, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy,” debuted this week on the streaming large and chronicles the intercourse trafficking crimes of the high-profile financier – whose social circles included the likes of Donald Trump, Invoice Clinton, Prince Andrew and Harvey Weinstein, amongst others.

Via harrowing sit-down interviews along with his accusers, interrogation footage of Epstein himself, and authorized summaries from his legal professionals and legislation enforcement officers, “Filthy Wealthy” graphically particulars Epstein’s prolonged “pyramid intercourse trafficking scheme” in Florida, New York, New Mexico and the Virgin Islands and questions how the mysterious billionaire was in a position to evade a harsher jail sentence regardless of mountains of proof from his victims and legislation enforcement investigators.

Right here’s an replace on the place a few of the alleged co-conspirators and key figures are actually:

Jeffrey Epstein

The billionaire pedophile on the heart of Netflix’s docuseries, dedicated suicide by hanging in a New York Metropolis jail cell in August of 2019 the place he was being held with out bail on sex-trafficking expenses. Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019 and pleaded not responsible to dozens of expenses of intercourse trafficking for luring underage women as younger as 14 from 2002 to 2005.

His controversial dying: Jail guards on the Metropolitan Correctional Heart in Manhattan weren’t monitoring Epstein’s jail cell on the time of his dying – he was discovered unresponsive with a mattress sheet tied round his neck – and the 2 safety cameras exterior his cell malfunctioned that night time, main some to speculate that Epstein was murdered. The F.B.I. and U.S. Division of Justice’s Inspector Normal are each investigating the circumstances of Epstein’s dying and his lone sibling, Mark Epstein, employed forensic consultants to dispute the speculation that he died by hanging, as documented within the ultimate episode of “Filthy Wealthy.”

The place’s the cash? In certainly one of his ultimate acts, Epstein signed away his remaining $577 million fortune two days earlier than his suicide and positioned it in a Virginia Islands Belief Discovered, which makes it practically unattainable for his victims to search restitution. Epstein had multi-million-dollar properties in Florida, New York, New Mexico and the Virgin Islands, in addition to a number of personal jets.

Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and right-hand lady, accused by his victims as being the ringleader of his international intercourse trafficking crimes, has denied any wrongdoing and is at the moment being investigated by the F.B.I. She hasn’t been seen in public since August of 2019 when she was photographed at an In N’ Out in Los Angeles.

A civil swimsuit filed by certainly one of Epstein’s accusers, Annie Farmer, is at the moment on maintain as a result of the federal investigation into his co-conspirators, which incorporates Maxwell, remains to be ongoing. Maxwell, herself, has filed a swimsuit towards Epstein’s property in hopes of recouping authorized charges tied to his arrest.

Maxwell has since offered her two properties and her environmental nonprofit group, The TerraMar Venture, was shuttered in 2019.

Royal Controversy: The British socialite is claimed to have procured dozens of the underage women and is even accused of partaking in intercourse acts with most of the women. Virginia Roberts, certainly one of Epstein’s accusers, mentioned Maxwell hosted certainly one of Prince Andrew’s alleged sexual encounters with the then-17 12 months previous at her London townhome after an evening out partying. She additionally was photographed with the Duke of York, who had his arm round Roberts’ waist within the image.

Alex Acosta

The previous Labor Secretary resigned from Donald Trump’s administration in 2019 over his dealing with of the Epstein intercourse crimes when he was U.S. legal professional in southern Florida.

Acosta, who refused to be interviewed for the Netflix sequence, was US legal professional in Miami the place he oversaw a secret non-prosecution settlement for Epstein in 2008, regardless of proof that he sexually assaulted a minimum of 400 teenage women that usually would’ve meant a life sentence behind bars. As an alternative, Epstein was prisoned for 13 months, which allowed him to depart 12 hours a day, six days per week for “work” inflicting Palm Seaside police chief Michael Reiter, who tried to put him behind bars, to personally apologize to Epstein’s victims and their households.

Throughout his resignation press convention, Acosta mentioned, “We imagine that we proceeded appropriately” and “we did what we did as a result of we wished to see Epstein go to jail.”

Acosta has saved a comparatively low profile and stays jobless since leaving the White Home. He was succeeded by present Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.

Les Wexner

The billionaire who based L Manufacturers, a world retail empire that features Victoria’s Secret and Mattress Bathtub and Past, stepped down as CEO and chairman of the corporate in 2020 and offered his majority stake in VIctoria’s Secret for $525 million.

Following Epstein’s indictment in 2019, Wexner accused his former monetary adviser of stealing $46 million from his firm.

“We found that he had misappropriated huge sums of cash from me and my household,” the 82 year-old mentioned on the time. “This was, frankly, an incredible shock, though it clearly pales compared to the unthinkable allegations towards him now.”

Considered one of Epstein’s accusers, Maria Farmer, mentioned she was sexually assaulted by Epstein at Wexner’s 336-acre Ohio property within the late 1990s, and advised The Washington Publish that Wexner needs to be held “accountable.”

“Les loves me, he’ll let me do something,” she recalled Epstein telling her in regards to the retail mogul.

Wexner is claimed to be the first motive Epstein gained such huge wealth.The New York Occasions reported that in 1991 Wexner signed a three-page energy of legal professional “that enabled Mr. Epstein to rent individuals, signal checks, purchase and promote properties and borrow cash – all on Mr. Wexner’s behalf.”

Their two-decade relationship reportedly went past simply enterprise ties, too, with attorneys in Netflix’s “Filthy RIch” asking Epstein throughout an interrogation in the event that they had been additionally lovers, which Epstein denied. His enterprise companions on Wall Avenue mentioned within the doc that Epstein would brag about their relationship and how he managed the mogul’s thoughts and feelings.

Wexner’s spouse Abigail, who’s on the board of trustees at Ohio State College the place the Wexners are main donors (the college’s hospital is called after them), has additionally been accused by Farmer of being complicit of Epstein’s alleged assault on {the teenager} at their Ohio mansion in 1996.

Wexner remains to be chairman emeritus of L Manufacturers. Abigail Wexner stays on the board of trustees at Ohio State.

The billionaire couple have denied realizing in regards to the prison encounters between Epstein and the underage women and are at the moment not below investigation.

Prince Andrew:

The Duke of York is among the many high-profile figures accused of sexual assault within the sequence alongside Harvey Weinstein and Alan Dershowitz (Invoice Clinton flew on Epstein’s personal jet “Lolita Categorical” 26 occasions in accordance to flight manifests however there have been no reviews of sexual assault).

Prince Andrew, in accordance to Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts, assaulted her on a number of events. One other Epstein worker corroborated a narrative about Roberts and Prince Andrew bare collectively at Epstein’s “Orgy Island” property within the Virgin Islands. Roberts additionally has {a photograph} of herself with Prince Andrew, his arm wrapped round her waist , that was allegedly taken after an evening partying at London membership when Roberts was simply 17 years-old at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhome (Maxwell can also be pictured), however Prince Andrew would later say he has “no recollection of assembly this woman in anyway.” That night time, in accordance to Prince Andrew, he was at a “Pizza Categorical in Woking” along with his daughter.

The Duke has additionally been requested why he determined to stick with Epstein at his New York mansion in 2010 following his 13-month stint at a Florida jail.

“Proper, I’ve at all times … ever since this has occurred and since this has change into, because it had been, public data that I used to be there, I’ve questioned myself as to why did I’m going and what was I doing and was it the precise factor to do? Now, I went there with the only objective of claiming to him that as a result of he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen collectively. I felt that doing it over the phone was the hen’s method of doing it. I had to go and see him and speak to him.”

Following Epstein’s dying in 2019, Prince Andrew issued a press release saying “at no stage through the restricted time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any conduct,” including, “His suicide has left many unanswered questions and I acknowledge and sympathize with everybody who has been affected and needs some type of closure. It is a troublesome time for everybody concerned and I’m at a loss to give you the chance to perceive or clarify Mr. Epstein’s life-style. I deplore the exploitation of any human being and wouldn’t condone, take part in, or encourage any such conduct.”

The U.S. continues to investigates Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators, together with Prince Andrew, however in March, prosecutors in New York mentioned that opposite to the Duke’s public provide to contribute to the investigation, he has “utterly shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our workplace is contemplating its choices.”