What happened to Jennifer Fergate? Unsolved Mysteries theories

Netflix’s hit crime docuseries Unsolved Mysteries is again this week, with one other quantity of mind-boggling crimes for beginner sleuths to dive into.

Whereas every one of many six new instances is much more perplexing than final collection’, one explicit episode – titled A Dying in Oslo – is ready to generate a variety of dialogue over the identification of the deceased sufferer concerned.

The 1995 case focuses on the mysterious loss of life of a lady at The Radisson Blu Plaza Resort in Oslo, who’d checked in below the pretend identify of “Jennifer Fergate”.

Police dominated her loss of life as a suicide, as she’d been discovered with a pistol in her hand and each door in her resort room had been safe-locked from the within with key playing cards within the room, nonetheless questions had been raised due to the dearth of gunshot residue, the absence of any paperwork that confirmed her identification and her room window being discovered open.

The girl was decided to be round 30 years outdated by pathologists, nonetheless she’d registered her age as 21 with the resort whereas the telephone numbers she’d given had been incorrect, her postcode and avenue tackle didn’t correspond and all labels bar one had been faraway from her garments.

With so many suspicious clues pointing in the direction of foul play, we’ve damaged down among the high theories to come out of the episode, in addition to a timeline of Jennifer’s keep on the resort in accordance to employees.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to find out about theories relating to Jennifer Fergate – the topic of Unsolved Mysteries’ ‘A Dying in Oslo’ episode.

Concept one: There was another person within the resort room

In accordance to a receptionist on the resort, the lady had checked in as a Belgian couple – Jennifer and Lois Fergate. Whereas ‘Jennifer’ wasn’t noticed with a male visitor, it’s potential that there was one other individual masquerading as Lois Fergate, who was chargeable for the homicide.

This conclusion is supporting by the peculiar circumstances surrounding ‘Jennifer’ and her lack of identification. All the labels from her garments, aside from one gray blazer, had been snipped off, whereas she had no passport, pockets, bank cards or automobile keys together with her, which might suggest that somebody had eliminated something that might presumably be used to determine the lady. Twenty-four hours earlier than she died, she tipped room service 50 kroner, which means that she should have had some money on her on the time – subsequently, it’s potential that ‘Lois’ took away all gadgets that linked ‘Jennifer’ to any identification after killing her.

Moreover, the serial quantity on the automated pistol – a Browning 9 mm – had been professionally eliminated, etched away with acid, whereas seven extra rounds of bullets had been within the gun, with 25 extra cartridges saved in a black case by the mattress. This may occasionally have been completed to cease police from linking the gun again to the one that had bought it, which may be the individual chargeable for ‘Jennifer’s’ loss of life.

Police had been additionally baffled as to why there wasn’t any blood discovered on her arms – a variety of blood was discovered on the mattress, the pillow, a close-by telephone, the desk and the wall however there have been no marks on ‘Jennifer’s’ arms, that are typical in a lot of these instances.

Whereas each key playing cards had been within the room and the door was double-locked from the within, the window was left ajar. Nevertheless, the room was 28 flooring up from the bottom – which might make the murderers escape very troublesome and it’s unlikely that they left by means of the resort as he/she wasn’t noticed by employees.

Concept two: It was Mr F

There’s a principle which hyperlinks the loss of life to one other mysterious visitor staying within the resort – a Belgian man who was staying on the identical ground as the lady that journalists started calling ‘Mr F’.

Journalists have tried to contact him many occasions concerning the case, with one from Verdens Gang unsuccessfully making an attempt to go to him in Belgium however ultimately getting by means of to him by way of his cell phone. Mr F allegedly informed the journalist that he remembered the loss of life effectively.

“They requested me about it on the entrance desk after I checked out,” Mr F informed VG. “Somebody requested if I had heard or seen something, because it was in the identical hall. However I slept effectively that night time and knew nothing about it. as he was requested about at reception as he checked out of the resort whether or not he had heard something.

Nevertheless, in accordance to resort information, Mister F had left the resort earlier than the lady was discovered lifeless. When confronted with this data, Mr F stated he didn’t know something about that after which ignored any additional makes an attempt that journalists made to get in contact with him.

It’s potential that this resort visitor – Mr F – was one way or the other concerned in Jennifer Fergate’s loss of life as he appeared to know in regards to the ‘suicide’ earlier than it was supposed to have happened.

Concept three: It was a suicide

Lots of the clues within the case do level in the direction of the police’s authentic conclusion – that Jennifer Fergate dedicated suicide.

The resort room solely contained the fingerprints of the lady, whereas resort information confirmed that she barely left her room throughout her keep.

Moreover, the neighbours within the room subsequent to Fergate’s didn’t hear something out of the abnormal coming from her room.

A timeline of occasions

Wednesday thirty first Might 1995 – The girl calls the Radisson Blu Plaza Resort to allow them to know that she desires to verify in that day and tells them that two folks shall be coming.

– The girl calls the Radisson Blu Plaza Resort to allow them to know that she desires to verify in that day and tells them that two folks shall be coming. Wednesday thirty first Might, 10:44pm – The girl enter her room, 2805, for the primary time.

– The girl enter her room, 2805, for the primary time. Thursday 1st June, 12:21am – Somebody leaves the room.

– Somebody leaves the room. Thursday 1st June, 8.34am – The cardboard secret’s used once more.

– The cardboard secret’s used once more. Thursday 1st June, 12,50pm – The room is cleaned. In accordance to room steward Vigdis Valø and a 19-year-old trainee, the room is unoccupied throughout this time, whereas the mattress has been made, seems to not have been slept in and the additional quilt, offered for Jennifer’s visitor, has not been used.

– The room is cleaned. In accordance to room steward Vigdis Valø and a 19-year-old trainee, the room is unoccupied throughout this time, whereas the mattress has been made, seems to not have been slept in and the additional quilt, offered for Jennifer’s visitor, has not been used. Friday 2nd June, 8.50am – Girl returns to her room after 20-24 hours away.

– Girl returns to her room after 20-24 hours away. Friday 2nd June, 11.03am – Jennifer’s new card secret’s used once more.

– Jennifer’s new card secret’s used once more. Friday 2nd June, 8.23pm – Jennifer orders room service. Employees member Kristin Andersen delivers the meals and stories that it appears untouched.

– Jennifer orders room service. Employees member Kristin Andersen delivers the meals and stories that it appears untouched. Saturday third June, 8:04pm – Oslo Plaza’s head of safety enters the room and finds Jennifer lifeless. Two duvets are discovered on the mattress.

Unsolved Mysteries Quantity Two is offered to stream on Netflix from Monday nineteenth October 2020.