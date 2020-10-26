What happened to JoAnn Matouk Romain? Unsolved Mysteries theories

The bewildering dying of JoAnn Matouk Romain is without doubt one of the instances being explored in quantity two of Unsolved Mysteries.

In January, 2010, JoAnn – a middle-aged Grosse Pointe Woods lady – went lacking after attending a prayer service at a Catholic church alongside Lake St. Clair.

Seventy days later, her physique was discovered floating within the Detroit River – over 30 miles away from the place she was final seen.

Her dying was dominated as suicide, nonetheless, her household don’t consider this.

So, what precisely happened to her? And what has her household mentioned about her dying?

Right here’s every thing you want to learn about JoAnn Matouk’s Netflix episode, together with the clues her daughter Michelle believes show her mom didn’t commit suicide, and was actually “kidnapped”.

What happened to JoAnn Matouk Romain?

Netflix

JoAnn first went lacking in 2010, on January 12. She had attended a a prayer service at a Catholic church alongside Lake St. Clair.

Police say 55-year-old JoAnn Matouk Romain left her purse, pockets and money in her automobile within the church parking zone, crossed Lakeshore Drive, walked by way of a snowy space in her high-heel boots, crossed some rocks after which crouched her method down two seawalls, earlier than getting into the icy lake the place she disappeared.

A 3-day search of the lake in entrance of the church didn’t lead to anyone being discovered nor any clues that she was within the lake in any respect.

Seventy days later, her physique turned up some 30 miles away, floating within the Detroit River.

JoAnn’s physique was discovered on Boblo Island by Canadian fishermen, 48 kilometers from the place she had vanished. A Canadian post-mortem dominated that there had been no indicators of the suspicious dying. Nevertheless, her household believes in any other case.

What are the theories behind JoAnn’s dying?

There are a number of theories related to JoAnn’s disappearance and dying. Probably the most recognized and the one, which the authorities have accepted is that she died by suicide.

Nevertheless, many theories level in a special course, with some saying that there had been foul play in her disappearance and subsequent dying.

Concept one: “JoAnn died by suicide”

The authorities assumed that JoAnn had taken her personal life after making a call to enter the freezing lake.

Her automobile was deserted in a church automobile park, along with her cell phone lacking and her bag nonetheless locked within the automobile.

In accordance to Lt. Richard Rosati, there had been no clear fingerprints or usable prints from the automobile with the authorities, which indicated that since there was no signal of a wrestle, it had doubtless been a suicide.

Concept two: “JoAnn was kidnapped”

JoAnn’s daughter Michelle believes her mom was kidnapped from the church park, murdered and her physique was dumped into the river.

Michelle’s authorized crew discovered the footprints within the snow truly matched these of a big enterprise shoe and never the dimensions 5 heels JoAnn was sporting.

A retired FBI agent who was employed to assist with the case seemed by way of JoAnn’s cellphone data and located that she had been in contact with a safety firm. She had additionally been calling an investigator and believed she was being stalked.

Within the weeks prior to her disappearance, JoAnn had been appearing troubled and scared however wouldn’t disclose to anybody as to what was happening.

Concept three: The timeline of occasions didn’t add up

Michelle Romain says she is nearer to proving that her mom’s dying was homicide, not suicide — thanks to newly found paperwork from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Throughout an interview with the Free Press, Michelle mentioned she has obtained time-stamped Coast Guard data by way of the Freedom of Data Act that increase vital questions concerning the time line of the police investigation and search efforts.

That timeline, she and her lawyer keep, “is probably the most vital situation within the case”.

In accordance to data reviewed by the Free Press, the Coast Guard acquired a telephone name requesting a seek for JoAnn Romain at 9:30pm on the day she disappeared.

Nevertheless, Michelle mentioned police didn’t run the LEIN (Regulation Enforcement Data Community) examine that kicked off the investigation till half hour later.

Michelle additionally claims a police officer confirmed up at her home roughly half an hour earlier than her mom was truly declared lacking.

After hiring her personal pathologist, scientists, investigators and legal professionals, Michelle has created a misplaced record of clues she believes will show her mom by no means took her personal life.

These clues, that are outlined in a pending lawsuit she’s filed in federal court docket, embrace the truth that there was no present that might have pushed her mom’s physique 30 miles and two of JoAnn’s docs, her three kids, a sister and buddies mentioned she had no historical past of psychological sickness or suicidal tendencies, as police claimed.

The clues which Michelle believes show her mom didn’t die by suicide



Right here’s a listing of the clues revealed within the Netflix documentary:

JoAnn was a religious Catholic, and suicide is “in opposition to all beliefs”

JoAnn believed she was being stalked

There have been contusions on JoAnn’s shoulder when her physique was discovered

JoAnn’s Rosary Beads and cellular phone had been lacking

JoAnn’s sneakers had been intact when she was discovered

