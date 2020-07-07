What happened to Married at First Sight’s Scarlett and Mark? From text scandal to her new job

Married at First Sight Australia has been revived by E4 with the community is airing season 4 of the unique sequence.

The eccentric actuality sequence follows a panel of specialists who match singletons based mostly purely on the data given to them.

One of many {couples} on the present is Scarlett Cooper and Mark Tomic, who regardless of making it down the aisle, determined to name issues off.

Issues took an excellent messier flip for the Married at First Sight Australia pair when Scarlett later revealed she had been receiving texts from a totally different contestant on the present.

Because the 2017 sequence continues, we have a look again at Scarlett and Mark’s love story and these texts!

What happened to Scarlett and Mark?

Aspiring creator Scarlett and Michael Tomic had been matched on the present.

It seemed just like the pair – who had been each 30-years-old – had lots in widespread, so it got here as a shock to many once they finally cut up.

The pair ended up having a nightmare honeymoon after Michael confessed he had a second job as a stripper.

The pair had gone to Kakadu Nationwide Park for his or her honeymoon and issues had been going effectively till he dropped the information.

Scarlett wasn’t happy to hear this, as she’d beforehand advised him she favored honesty.

She mentioned: “I’m shocked and a bit disillusioned to be trustworthy. That’s a job you are able to do when you find yourself single and you’re partying and younger.”

However, she let issues blow over, however the couple ended up having one other argument discussing their lives at residence.

Michael confessed he wouldn’t need to transfer from Perth to be with Scarlett in Sydney, however she discovered this to be “closed-minded”.

And issues bought even worse when he mentioned he thought of her extra of a buddy, main her to name him “faux”.

“I believe you might be most likely the fakest particular person I’ve ever met in my complete life,” she advised him.

“You say one factor and you then return and hook up with me and get form of romantic with me.”

She then instructed he could be higher off with somebody he can “idiot round with” earlier than strolling off in tears.

Who was Scarlett texting?

Season Four of Married At First Australia wasn’t wanting scandals, and one of many largest ones passed off when Scarlett revealed she’d been receiving texts from fellow contestant Jonathan Troughton – who was married to Cheryl Maitland.

The messages led to a betrayed Cheryl dumping Jonathan and precipitated plenty of drama for Scarlett.

On the time, each Scarlett and Jonathan had been sad with their pairings and ended up swapping numbers with one another.

So what did these messages truly say?

Following the present, Scarlett took to Instagram to reveal the contents of the “scandalous” texts.

“This entire saga actually harm me however now I can transfer on,” Scarlett captioned the publish displaying a number of the messages. “I believe folks lastly realise the kinda particular person I’m. I care about others and I believe we each wanted a buddy at that point. However this was it. Our entire dialog.”

What was in Jonathan’s texts?

Other than a prolonged dialogue concerning the truth they each like to drink tea, plenty of the texts revolved round Jonathan’s pairing with Cheryl.

Jonathan wrote to Scarlett: “All I can hear is her going between gossip and yelling in one other room however I’m but to hear her say, ‘I didn’t compromise; I used to be being two-faced to the digital camera.’ I didn’t sleep with her. I believe it will have been all out struggle if it even got here to it. I requested her… ‘are you attracted to me’ she simply mentioned ‘no’.”

In Scarlett’s Instagram publish, she defined that contestants on the present weren’t allowed to text outsiders, so it was “good to have somebody to speak to”.

Jonathan was referring to a recreation the specialists arrange on their honeymoon the place they ask one another set questions. After he opened the field and tried a couple of lighter questions he went for ‘are you attracted to me?’

Cheryl tried a jokey strategy, which backfired when Jonathan mentioned he had a ‘mature thoughts’ and noticed by way of what she was actually making an attempt to say – she didn’t discover him enticing. He pulled again, stopping all hand holding and contact which left Cheryl confused.

Scarlett added: “I believe we realised what all of Australia may see, we had been matched with the incorrect folks. Oh the scandal!”

The place are Scarlett and Mark now?

It’s been three years since they appeared on the present, and it doesn’t seem like a lot has modified between the pair.

They remained separated after their break up. Scarlett is now working as an actress.

Final yr, she landed a job on Australian sitcom, Fats Pizza: Again in Enterprise. She performed the position of a lady named Sabrina, and though it was primarily within the background, numerous followers picked up on her efficiency.

When it comes to romance, it’s not clear whether or not Scarlett is in a new relationship, though she did spark rumours she might be courting fellow MAFS star Andrew Jones after they posed for a photograph on Instagram collectively in 2017.

Alongside a picture of the pair cuddling, she wrote: “Andrew I like u as a result of u r real an humorous (sic).”

Neither has confirmed they’ve dated.

In the meantime, Michael has refused to speak concerning the present since leaving, nevertheless, however is believed to have returned to his job as a stripper the identical yr because the present.

Married at First Sight Australia is on E4. Discover out which of the Married at First Sight Australia {couples} are nonetheless collectively. If you happen to’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV Information.