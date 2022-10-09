What happened to MSN Messenger: the chat program that started as a stowaway from a third-party network and was closed to make room for Skype

There was a time when ‘Messenger’ wasn’t synonymous with Facebook’s instant messaging app., and in which people did not chat with their classmates using WhatsApp. If you’re thinking “Well, it wasn’t that long ago”, think again: this summer, MSN Messenger turned 23 years since its launch, and 9 years since its closure.

For those of you who do not know the application we are talking about, MSN Messenger was Microsoft’s instant messaging application. (‘MSN’ stands for ‘Microsoft Network’) and it worked by signing in with our Hotmail accounts (what we now know as Outlook.com, wow). And yes, Hotmail was by far the most used email service back then (Gmail didn’t launch until 2004).

And, although it is true that MSN Messenger it was not the first instant messaging application (ICQ was the pioneer, and even AIM or Yahoo! Messenger, for example, had come before), it was the first contact with this concept for most of the users of the moment, who previously had only known communication through e-mail. mail or through IRC chats.

‘Nostalgia has sent you a buzz’

And, for many of them, it was a basic element of their (our) pre-university (and even proto-university) social relationships, with all the teenage drama that involved, for example, a friend putting you on the ‘no admit’ list (which you found out thanks to crossed conversations, when another friend told you that yes, that he was connected when you couldn’t see him).

Seen with the distance of the years, the truth is that its aesthetic is (endearingly) aberrant, with those emojis (back then we just said ’emoticons’) so particular, that function to replace letters with said emojis, that infamous abuse of ‘ASCII art’ and -above all- those horrible custom fonts: if your contact decided to write in fuchsia-colored ‘Comic Sans’ letters, that’s how their messages would come out to you (and, at that time, Comics Sans was amazing).





Ah, what nightmares to remember that. But hey, users of the ‘TikTok generation’, you will be ashamed of yourself in 10 years, make no mistake. To compensate, you will begin to remember with nostalgia even the things on TikTok that get on your nerves today, as is happening to us now with the characteristic ‘tinuní’ of message notifications, or with the mythical ‘buzzes’ that users could send each other, that not only they made your ordering sound like an arcade full of pinball machinesbut on top of that it made the chat window vibrate.

Microsoft didn’t know what to do with its Messenger and killed it

Google is happy that Microsoft had no idea what to do with Windows Mobile, which opened the door for Android’s triumph. But nothing can compare to the smile that Mark Zuckerberg will put on when he remembers what the Redmond people did with MSN Messenger (which could have become WhatsApp-instead-of-WhatsApp if it had managed to manage the jump to mobile)… or with MSN Spaces, since we are (a social network also linked to Hotmail accounts, which could not having left space for Facebook groups).

However, it was Microsoft that began to cripple MSN Messenger, removing functionsmisleading people rename it as ‘Windows Live Messenger’ and finally, treacherously killing him because they had just bought Skype for 8,500 million, and of course, they understood that they were equivalent programs that could not coexist. I’ll give you a spoiler: I don’t know anyone who started using Skype in an equivalent way to how they had been using MSN Messenger. (and/or to talk to the same people, come on).

A curiosity: MSN Messenger started as a ‘pirate client’ of AIM

When MSN Messenger opened in mid-1999, it had access to Hotmail’s massive user base, yes, but many of those who might be interested in instant messaging already had accounts with rival services; in the United States (and other countries) the most popular was AIM (AOL Instant Messenger).

So the company that developed Windows, Office and Internet Explorer had no better idea than to ‘cheat’ and reverse engineering to make early versions of your Messenger able to connect to the same network as AIMand thus publicly sell its interoperability with it (and with it, the ability to chat with your friends who already used AIM).

“Of course, no one had told AOL about this.and they weren’t happy.” David Auerbach, the Microsoft engineer responsible for that hack, told it all in a lengthy article published a few years ago under the title ‘Chat Wars’:

“We didn’t have the ‘key’ to decrypt the AIM protocol. But what my boss and I could do was sign up for an AIM account and then watch the communications between the AIM client and the server using a network monitor, a development tool used to trace network communications in and out of a PC. That way we could see what protocol AIM was using.” “Quickly, AOL began blocking Messenger from connecting to their servers; [por el contrario] caused it to display a message that said, “Use an authorized AOL client on this link.” But AOL could only block Messenger if they were able to discover that the user was using Messenger and not AIM. As long as Messenger sent the exact same protocol messages to AOL’s servers, AOL would not be able to detect that Messenger was an impostor.”

After several tug-of-wars, in which AOL slightly modified its protocol and Microsoft responded by adapting to it within a few days or hours, AOL got pissed off and responded with an even bigger trick: it took advantage of its own security hole to inject malicious code into MSN Messenger.. The issue ended up in the media and Microsoft gave up… although by then it had already managed to gain a promising base of active users that would only grow in the following years.