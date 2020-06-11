What happened to Peter Falconio? True story behind the disappearance

Some information tales seize the public’s creativeness in an all-consuming means.

Many will keep in mind the case of Peter Falconio, a British backpacker who went lacking in 2001 whereas on the vacation of a lifetime together with his girlfriend Joanne Lees. They had been coming to the finish of their travels, and had been driving via the Australian outback when Peter was final seen.

As Homicide in the Outback: the Falconio and Lees Thriller prepares to re-examine the proof on this case, right here’s every little thing you want to find out about Falconio and the true story behind his whereabouts.

Who’s Peter Falconio?

Peter Falconio was a 28-year-old from Hepworth in West Yorkshire, one in all 4 brothers, whose disappearance in the Australian outback made headlines all spherical the world in 2001. He was coming to the finish of an incredible world the spherical journey, which had included international locations like Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Nepal.

Falconio was travelling together with his girlfriend, Joanne Lees. They first met at a nightclub in 1996 they usually lived collectively whereas he studied at Brighton College.

What happened to Peter Falconio?

The one model of occasions out there is from Joanne Lees. She says that on the 14th July 2001, whereas travelling via the Australian outback, she flagged down a truck on a quiet a part of the Stuart Freeway in Central Australia. She claims she had been hiding in lengthy grass after she and Falconio had been attacked on the street by one other driver, who inspired them to pull over, claiming there was one thing unsuitable with their van.

Lees believed Falconio had been shot when he and the driver went to study the again of the automotive, however she had been ready to escape their attacker when he was distracted. Though Bradley John Murdoch has been charged with Peter’s homicide, a physique has by no means been discovered.

C4’s documentary has additionally launched the intriguing principle that Falconio might not truly be useless. Eyewitnesses declare to have seen him 2,000km away from the place he disappeared, just some days after the crime was reported, and one in all Falconio’s associates even went to the Australian authorities to recommend he might have faked his personal demise. The police have dismissed these claims.

Each Falconio and Lees’ households had been reportedly anxious about the couple travelling via the outback after stories of assaults on backpackers.

Homicide in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Thriller concludes tonight on Channel four at 9pm.