What happened to Rey Rivera? Theories around the Netflix Unsolved Mysteries case

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries dropped on July 1st and has already obtained viewers speaking.

The 12-part sequence – which is a reboot of the authentic NBC and CBS docuseries which first aired in 1987 – seems to be at a spread of unsolved mysteries from the trauma of a beloved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific loss of life, to the shock of a weird paranormal encounter.

The primary episode, titled “Thriller on the Rooftop” explores the 2006 loss of life of Rey Rivera.

The 32-year-old newlywed was final seen alive on 16 Could 2006, earlier than his physique was discovered six days later in an deserted room in the second-story annex of the Belvedere Resort in Baltimore.

So what precisely happened to him? What was in the be aware Rey left behind? And who precisely is Porter Stansberry?

Right here’s all the theories behind the unsolved case, and a few of the unanswered questions.

Principle one: “Rivera jumped to his loss of life”

Certainly one of the main theories, and the one Baltimore officers appeared to lean in direction of, is that Rivera died by suicide.

Having plunged by way of the roof of the room the place he was discovered, it was assumed Rivera had jumped to his loss of life.

On the Unresolved Mysteries Reddit web page, one person pointed to the “weird” be aware Rivera had left as proof that he was somebody with an undiagnosed psychological sickness.

It started with Freemason-related wording — “brothers and sisters, around the world proper now volcanoes are erupting, what an superior sight” — and in addition contained a protracted listing of relations and celebrities who Rivera needed to make “5 years youthful”. The be aware had been folded up very small and taped to the again of his pc.

Nevertheless, plenty of components led to his loss of life being dominated as “unexplained” and lots of doubted whether or not he had in reality taken his personal life.

In the episode, his family members insist that it might have been out of character and emphasised that he exhibited no indicators of psychological misery at the time of his loss of life.

Rivera had simply had a brand new lease on life — a beautiful marriage ceremony to his spouse Allison and a gradual job together with his buddy Porter Stansberry.

There’s additionally a risk that the letter may have been written in code, if Rivera did certainly have ties to the Masons, which is why many are unable to make sense of it.

Principle two: “Issues had been staged”

In the first episode, reporters and detectives expressed doubt about Rivera falling by way of the roof. There have been three potential leaping factors at the lodge: the very prime roof, the parking storage, and the 11th-floor ledge.

Many had been sceptical about the first two, as it might’ve been both too excessive or too far for him to land by way of the assembly room roof.

The 11th-floor idea would solely be doable if Rivera went by way of a room or workplace since none of the hallways led to the ledge. Even so, the room home windows had been very small and nobody talked about seeing him.

In addition to this, the digicam on the rooftop was additionally disconnected, including extra thriller to the case.

Another items of proof additionally didn’t make sense, two of these being that Riveras telephone and glasses had been intact when he was discovered.

The forces that killed Rivera did extreme injury to his physique, so it struck individuals as odd that not a scratch could possibly be discovered on these objects, main many to speculate that they had been staged and that somebody had positioned Rivera’s physique beneath the gap as nicely.

The health worker additionally advised Rivera’s spouse that the method his shins had been damaged weren’t in keeping with a fall.

Principle three: “Rivera misplaced somebody cash”

One other main idea revolves around Rivera’s work with Agora Inc, with whom Stansberry’s firm is affiliated with.

Rivera wrote the Rebound Report for a division of Agora, however in accordance to WBAL-TV Baltimore, he was sad about his work as a result of a few of the shares he wrote about weren’t rebounding — which meant misplaced cash for anybody who purchased them primarily based on his recommendation.

In the fall of 2005, Rivera left Agora full-time and commenced producing movies for the firm below contract.

As a result of his filmmaking profession wasn’t paying the payments, Rivera and his spouse moved from Southern California to Baltimore.

Right here, he labored together with his outdated highschool water polo buddy, Porter Stansberry, who had his personal monetary e-newsletter enterprise.

Rivera helped with Stansberry’s enterprise in a number of capacities as a author and freelance videographer.

Earlier than Rivera was employed, Stansberry’s firm was already below investigation. In accordance to The Baltimore Solar, the enterprise was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution and civil penalties for “disseminating false inventory info and defrauding public traders by way of a monetary e-newsletter.” Stansberry denied any wrongdoing.

On the week of his disappearance, Rivera’s house alarm went off two occasions. And on the evening he went lacking, Rivera picked up a name from work, however it was not possible to decide who had referred to as him as a result of the name got here from a switchboard.

As the case unfolded, Stansberry was stated to have obtained a gag order to stop staff from legally speaking about Rivera.

Nobody from Agora has ever been implicated in Rivera’s loss of life. In accordance to Unsolved Mysteries, the firm’s employees was suggested not to talk about the case with the media or legislation enforcement, and Stansberry has regularly declined to be interviewed.

Rivera’s brother Angel advised that somebody highly effective might have misplaced some huge cash after certainly one of his publications obtained out.

What precisely was in Rivera’s be aware?

The completely different theories have led to viewers asking questions, a kind of being the contents of the letter Rey left behind.

In accordance to 11 Information, the be aware was addressed to brothers and sisters and referred to a well-played sport.

It named individuals who had died, together with actor Christopher Reeve and filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. It additionally contained a protracted listing of individuals Rivera knew and was associated to, with a request to make them and himself 5 years youthful.

The be aware launched a component of the case that concerned Rivera’s obvious curiosity in the Freemasons, because it started and ended with phrases utilized in the Masonic order.

Was Rivera related to the Freemasons?

One other query Rey’s loss of life has raised, is whether or not he was related to the Freemasons, due to the “coded” ingredient of his letter.

Rivera’s household and mates stated his fascination with the Freemasons centred on their popularity as an organisation with secrets and techniques, and in the Netflix episode, Rivera’s curiosity in the group is roofed.

Nevertheless, in accordance to WBALTV, there have been extra particulars on Rivera’s curiosity in the Freemasons.

In a report, the publication acknowledged that Rivera had talked with a member of the Maryland lodge to inquire about becoming a member of.

And on the weekend earlier than his disappearance, he frolicked studying the ebook The Builders, a research of masonry.

They add that on the day of Rivera’s disappearance, he went to a bookstore and acquired the ebook Freemasons for Dummies.

Who’s Porter Stansberry? And the place is he now?

Born in 1970, Stansberry was Rivera’s childhood buddy and is called an writer and monetary writer.

After they’d each established completely different paths later in life, The Cinemaholic notes that Stansberry didn’t need to half together with his friendship with Rivera. He persuaded Rivera to transfer to Baltimore together with his spouse to be a part of his firm.

Stansberry – who’s now in his 50s – continues to dwell in Baltimore, Maryland as the founding father of Stansberry Analysis.

He’s additionally an editor of the on-line journal American Penalties, which launched in 2017.

Viewers of Unsolved Thriller have change into curious about whether or not he’s spoken out about Rivera’s loss of life.

At the starting of the episode, Rivera’s spouse Alison talked about that he provided a £1000 reward for anybody who might need seen Rivera throughout the days of his disappearance.

Nevertheless, the present means that he hasn’t made any additional feedback and he maintains his privateness.

Unsolved Mysteries is accessible to stream on Netflix. Try our lists of the finest TV reveals on Netflix and the finest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.