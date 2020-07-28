What happened to Rey Rivera? Theories around the Netflix Unsolved Mysteries case

The web has been pushed positively wild following the launch of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix.

The 12-part sequence launched its first half in summer season 2020 and since the six episodes dropped, web detectives have set themselves the activity of understanding what happened.

One episode that causes fairly the furore was Thriller on the Rooftop, which explores the 2006 demise of Rey Rivera.

The 32-year-old’s physique was discovered six days after he dramatically left his dwelling on the 16th Could 2006.

Rey was discovered at the Belvedere Lodge in Baltimore, seemingly having fallen from the high of the resort, and crashed by the roof.

To make issues extra complicated, a letter was discovered taped to his laptop, and the contents of Rey Rivera’s notice have been inconceivable to decipher up to now.

The Unsolved Mysteries group are hoping to discover solutions for Rey’s spouse, Allison, and the remainder of his household, however the case has gone chilly. However there’s loads of contemporary proof that’s emerged throughout the investigation, from a wierd prevalence earlier than Rey disappeared, to the uncommon look of a token penny on the physique after demise.

So what precisely happened to Rey? What was in the notice he left behind? And who precisely is Porter Stansberry?

Right here’s all the theories behind the unsolved case, and a few of the unanswered questions.

Idea one: “Rivera’s demise was linked to David Fincher’s The Recreation”

Ever since the episode aired on Netflix, newbie detectives have been impressed in every single place, with followers trying into clues and arising with theories of their very own.

One among the newest theories hyperlinks Rivera’s demise to David Fincher’s movie, The Recreation, which incorporates a character dying in an analogous manner to Rivera.

The idea, posted on Reddit final week, factors out a connection between a notice left behind by Rivera and the nice fall which initially appeared to trigger his demise (though the forensic group decided his reason behind demise as “unexplained”).

The web detective observed The Recreation was listed in Rivera’s notice, which referenced the Freemasons and household associates in addition to movies, TV exhibits and books that he loved.

The 1997 movie follows a person who participates in a scheme which blurs his idea of actuality and ends with him leaping from the roof of a constructing by a glass ceiling – and the concept means that Rivera was copying the occasions of the movie.

The idea has gained a lot consideration that the present’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has even spoken out about it, nonetheless, Rey’s spouse Allison doesn’t see any significance in it.

Talking to EW, Meurer stated: “I spoke to Allison Rivera about that – she’s spent a whole lot of time with that notice, as did the FBI, simply going by the notice making an attempt to work out if there have been any clues or anything in there. She doesn’t place any significance on the film The Recreation.”

Idea two: “Rivera was dropped from a helicopter”

A newly-released clip which didn’t make it into the sequence presents a extra speculative concept, that Rey might have been dropped from a helicopter.

“I do know it sounds loopy, however that is the type of case that makes you take a look at more unusual theories,” investigative journalist Stephen Janis defined in the new video.

“You’ve bought no actual proof. Given the gap and on condition that no person noticed him enter the constructing – he had to come from elsewhere.”

Gary Shivers, who beforehand labored at the Belvedere (the resort the place Rivera was discovered), agreed with this concept, saying: “That’s the solely attainable factor I can consider.”

The brand new clip has prompted some confusion, due to the undeniable fact that no witness has admitted to listening to or seeing a helicopter at the time, nonetheless, police detective Michael Baier supplied a proof to this.

Delving into the concept, he stated. “Airspace points? Folks listening to the helicopter? You’re not going to hover down in a helicopter that low. If he would have been dropped at an altitude greater than the constructing, who is aware of the place he might have went.”

Idea three: “Rivera jumped to his demise”

One among the main theories, and the one Baltimore officers appeared to lean in the direction of, is that Rivera died by suicide.

Having plunged by the roof of the room the place he was discovered, it was assumed Rivera had jumped to his demise.

On the Unsolved Mysteries Reddit web page, one person pointed to the “weird” notice Rivera had left as proof that he was somebody with an undiagnosed psychological sickness.

It started with Freemason-related wording — “brothers and sisters, around the world proper now volcanoes are erupting, what an superior sight” — and in addition contained a protracted listing of relations and celebrities who Rivera needed to make “5 years youthful”. The notice had been folded up very small and taped to the again of his laptop.

Nonetheless, quite a lot of elements led to his demise being dominated as “unexplained” and lots of doubted whether or not he had the truth is taken his personal life.

In the episode, his family members insist that it might have been out of character and emphasised that he exhibited no indicators of psychological misery at the time of his demise.

Rivera had simply had a brand new lease on life — a stunning marriage ceremony to his spouse Allison and a gradual job along with his buddy Porter Stansberry.

There’s additionally a chance that the letter might have been written in code, if Rivera did certainly have ties to the Masons, which is why many are unable to make sense of it.

Idea 4: “Issues have been staged”

In the first episode, reporters and detectives expressed doubt about Rivera falling by the roof. There have been three potential leaping factors at the resort: the very high roof, the parking storage, and the 11th-floor ledge.

Many have been sceptical about the first two, as it might’ve been both too excessive or too far for him to land by the assembly room roof.

The 11th-floor concept would solely be attainable if Rivera went by a room or workplace since none of the hallways led to the ledge. Even so, the room home windows have been very small and nobody talked about seeing him.

In addition to this, the digicam on the rooftop was additionally disconnected, including extra thriller to the case.

Another items of proof additionally didn’t make sense, two of these being that Riveras telephone and glasses have been intact when he was discovered.

The forces that killed Rivera did extreme injury to his physique, so it struck individuals as odd that not a scratch might be discovered on these objects, main many to speculate that they have been staged and that somebody had positioned Rivera’s physique beneath the gap as effectively.

The health worker additionally instructed Rivera’s spouse that the manner his shins have been damaged weren’t according to a fall.

Idea 5: “Rivera misplaced somebody cash”

Netflix

One other main concept revolves around Rivera’s work with Agora Inc, with whom Stansberry’s firm is affiliated with.

Rivera wrote the Rebound Report for a division of Agora, however in accordance to WBAL-TV Baltimore, he was sad about his work as a result of a few of the shares he wrote about weren’t rebounding — which meant misplaced cash for anybody who purchased them based mostly on his recommendation.

In the fall of 2005, Rivera left Agora full-time and commenced producing movies for the firm underneath contract.

As a result of his filmmaking profession wasn’t paying the payments, Rivera and his spouse moved from Southern California to Baltimore.

Right here, he labored along with his previous highschool water polo buddy, Porter Stansberry, who had his personal monetary publication enterprise.

Rivera helped with Stansberry’s enterprise in a number of capacities as a author and freelance videographer.

Earlier than Rivera was employed, Stansberry’s firm was already underneath investigation. In accordance to The Baltimore Solar, the enterprise was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution and civil penalties for “disseminating false inventory data and defrauding public traders by a monetary publication.” Stansberry denied any wrongdoing.

On the week of his disappearance, Rivera’s dwelling alarm went off two instances. And on the night time he went lacking, Rivera picked up a name from work, nevertheless it was inconceivable to decide who had referred to as him as a result of the name got here from a switchboard.

As the case unfolded, Stansberry was stated to have obtained a gag order to forestall staff from legally speaking about Rivera.

Nobody from Agora has ever been implicated in Rivera’s demise. In accordance to Unsolved Mysteries, the firm’s employees was suggested not to talk about the case with the media or regulation enforcement, and Stansberry has frequently declined to be interviewed – although producer Terru Dunn Meurer has confirmed she did converse to hello.

Rivera’s brother Angel steered that somebody highly effective might have misplaced some huge cash after certainly one of his publications bought out.

What precisely was in Rivera’s notice?

The completely different theories have led to viewers asking questions, a kind of being the contents of the letter Rey left behind.

After his disappearance, Rey’s spouse went looking by his workplace area, and that’s when she got here throughout a small notice behind the laptop.

In the documentary, she says she knew the notice had been written on the day he went lacking as she discovered scraps of it in the bin.

In accordance to 11 Information, the notice was addressed to brothers and sisters and referred to a well-played sport.

It named individuals who had died, together with actor Christopher Reeve and filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. It additionally contained a protracted listing of individuals Rivera knew and was associated to, with a request to make them and himself 5 years youthful.

Nonetheless his spouse says there have been important names lacking, which she discovered “bizarre”.

The notice launched a component of the case that concerned Rivera’s obvious curiosity in the Freemasons, because it started and ended with phrases utilized in the Masonic order.

The FBI cleared the notice as uncommon however not suicide intent.

Was Rivera linked to the Freemasons?

One other query Rey’s demise has raised, is whether or not he was linked to the Freemasons, due to the “coded” component of his letter.

Confused by the contents of the letter, Rey’s spouse determined to put a sentence into Google and it got here up with outcomes associated to the Freemasons.

Rivera’s household and associates stated his fascination with the Freemasons centred on their popularity as an organisation with secrets and techniques, and in the Netflix episode, Rivera’s curiosity in the group is roofed.

Nonetheless, in accordance to WBALTV, there have been extra particulars on Rivera’s curiosity in the Freemasons.

In a report, the publication acknowledged that Rivera had talked with a member of the Maryland lodge to inquire about becoming a member of.

And on the weekend earlier than his disappearance, he hung out studying the e book The Builders, a research of masonry.

They add that on the day of Rivera’s disappearance, he went to a bookstore and purchased the e book Freemasons for Dummies.

Who’s Porter Stansberry? And the place is he now?

Born in 1970, Stansberry was Rivera’s childhood buddy and is called an creator and monetary writer.

After they’d each established completely different paths later in life, The Cinemaholic notes that Stansberry didn’t need to half along with his friendship with Rivera. He persuaded Rivera to transfer to Baltimore along with his spouse to be part of his firm.

Stansberry – who’s now in his 50s – continues to dwell in Baltimore, Maryland as the founding father of Stansberry Analysis.

He’s additionally an editor of the on-line journal American Penalties, which launched in 2017.

Viewers of Unsolved Thriller have develop into keen on whether or not he’s spoken out about Rivera’s demise.

At the starting of the episode, Rivera’s spouse Alison talked about that he supplied a £1000 reward for anybody who may need seen Rivera throughout the days of his disappearance.

Nonetheless, the present means that he hasn’t made any additional feedback and he maintains his privateness.

Unsolved Mysteries is on the market to stream on Netflix.