What happened to Rey Rivera? Theories around the Netflix Unsolved Mysteries case

Ever since the launch of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, the web has been furiously sleuthing to crack the six uncommon circumstances seen on the docu-series.

One case that prompted fairly the stir was that of Rey Rivera, a businessman who was discovered lifeless in 2006.

The episode titled Thriller on the Rooftop appears at the unusual occurrences surrounding his disappearance and the discovery of his physique at the Belvedere Lodge in Baltimore, the place he had seemingly fallen from the high of the constructing and crashed via the roof.

There’s loads of suspicion around his dying, contemplating the sheer quantity of theories about how he obtained in and around the Belvedere Lodge anyway, not to mention the uncommon circumstances around his disappearance which got here after he acquired a thriller telephone name.

To make issues extra complicated, a letter was discovered taped to Rey’s laptop, and the contents of Rey Rivera’s word have been unimaginable to decipher thus far.

The Unsolved Mysteries workforce are hoping to discover solutions for Rey’s spouse, Allison, and the remainder of his household, however the case has gone chilly. However there’s loads of contemporary proof that’s emerged throughout the investigation, from a wierd prevalence earlier than Rey disappeared, to the uncommon look of a token penny on the physique after dying.

So what precisely happened to Rey? What was in the word he left behind? And who precisely is Porter Stansberry?

Right here’s all the theories behind the unsolved case, and a few of the unanswered questions.

Principle one: “Rivera’s dying was linked to David Fincher’s The Sport”

Ever since the episode aired on Netflix, newbie detectives have been impressed all over the place, with followers trying into clues and developing with theories of their very own.

One among the newest theories hyperlinks Rivera’s dying to David Fincher’s movie, The Sport, which encompasses a character dying in an analogous approach to Rivera.

The idea, posted on Reddit final week, factors out a connection between a word left behind by Rivera and the nice fall which initially appeared to trigger his demise (though the forensic workforce decided his explanation for dying as “unexplained”).

The web detective observed The Sport was listed in Rivera’s word, which referenced the Freemasons and household associates in addition to movies, TV reveals and books that he loved.

The 1997 movie follows a person who participates in a scheme which blurs his idea of actuality and ends with him leaping from the roof of a constructing via a glass ceiling – and the concept means that Rivera was copying the occasions of the movie.

The idea has gained a lot consideration that the present’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has even spoken out about it, nonetheless, Rey’s spouse Allison doesn’t see any significance in it.

Talking to EW, Meurer stated: “I spoke to Allison Rivera about that – she’s spent lots of time with that word, as did the FBI, simply going via the word making an attempt to work out if there have been any clues or the rest in there. She doesn’t place any significance on the film The Sport.”

Principle two: “Rivera was dropped from a helicopter”

A newly-released clip which didn’t make it into the collection presents a extra speculative concept, that Rey might have been dropped from a helicopter.

“I do know it sounds loopy, however that is the form of case that makes you take a look at more bizarre theories,” investigative journalist Stephen Janis defined in the new video.

“You’ve obtained no actual proof. Given the gap and provided that no one noticed him enter the constructing – he had to come from someplace else.”

Gary Shivers, who beforehand labored at the Belvedere (the lodge the place Rivera was discovered), agreed with this concept, saying: “That’s the solely attainable factor I can consider.”

The brand new clip has prompted some confusion, due to the incontrovertible fact that no witness has admitted to listening to or seeing a helicopter at the time, nonetheless, police detective Michael Baier provided a proof to this.

Delving into the concept, he stated. “Airspace points? Folks listening to the helicopter? You’re not going to hover down in a helicopter that low. If he would have been dropped at an altitude increased than the constructing, who is aware of the place he might have went.”

Principle three: “Rivera jumped to his dying”

One among the main theories, and the one Baltimore officers appeared to lean in direction of, is that Rivera died by suicide.

Having plunged via the roof of the room the place he was discovered, it was assumed Rivera had jumped to his dying.

On the Unsolved Mysteries Reddit web page, one consumer pointed to the “weird” word Rivera had left as proof that he was somebody with an undiagnosed psychological sickness.

It started with Freemason-related wording — “brothers and sisters, around the world proper now volcanoes are erupting, what an superior sight” — and in addition contained an extended record of relations and celebrities who Rivera needed to make “5 years youthful”. The word had been folded up very small and taped to the again of his laptop.

Nevertheless, quite a lot of elements led to his dying being dominated as “unexplained” and plenty of doubted whether or not he had in reality taken his personal life.

In the episode, his family members insist that it could have been out of character and emphasised that he exhibited no indicators of psychological misery at the time of his dying.

Rivera had simply had a brand new lease on life — a beautiful wedding ceremony to his spouse Allison and a gentle job together with his buddy Porter Stansberry.

There’s additionally a chance that the letter might have been written in code, if Rivera did certainly have ties to the Masons, which is why many are unable to make sense of it.

Principle 4: “Issues had been staged”

In the first episode, reporters and detectives expressed doubt about Rivera falling via the roof. There have been three potential leaping factors at the lodge: the very high roof, the parking storage, and the 11th-floor ledge.

Many had been sceptical about the first two, as it could’ve been both too excessive or too far for him to land via the assembly room roof.

The 11th-floor concept would solely be attainable if Rivera went via a room or workplace since none of the hallways led to the ledge. Even so, the room home windows had been very small and nobody talked about seeing him.

In addition to this, the digicam on the rooftop was additionally disconnected, including extra thriller to the case.

Another items of proof additionally didn’t make sense, two of these being that Riveras telephone and glasses had been intact when he was discovered.

The forces that killed Rivera did extreme injury to his physique, so it struck individuals as odd that not a scratch might be discovered on these objects, main many to speculate that they had been staged and that somebody had positioned Rivera’s physique beneath the gap as effectively.

The health worker additionally informed Rivera’s spouse that the approach his shins had been damaged weren’t according to a fall.

Principle 5: “Rivera misplaced somebody cash”

Netflix

One other main concept revolves around Rivera’s work with Agora Inc, with whom Stansberry’s firm is affiliated with.

Rivera wrote the Rebound Report for a division of Agora, however in accordance to WBAL-TV Baltimore, he was sad about his work as a result of a few of the shares he wrote about weren’t rebounding — which meant misplaced cash for anybody who purchased them primarily based on his recommendation.

In the fall of 2005, Rivera left Agora full-time and started producing movies for the firm underneath contract.

As a result of his filmmaking profession wasn’t paying the payments, Rivera and his spouse moved from Southern California to Baltimore.

Right here, he labored together with his previous highschool water polo buddy, Porter Stansberry, who had his personal monetary e-newsletter enterprise.

Rivera helped with Stansberry’s enterprise in a number of capacities as a author and freelance videographer.

Netflix

Earlier than Rivera was employed, Stansberry’s firm was already underneath investigation. In accordance to The Baltimore Solar, the enterprise was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution and civil penalties for “disseminating false inventory info and defrauding public buyers via a monetary e-newsletter.” Stansberry denied any wrongdoing.

On the week of his disappearance, Rivera’s dwelling alarm went off two instances. And on the night time he went lacking, Rivera picked up a name from work, however it was unimaginable to decide who had known as him as a result of the name got here from a switchboard.

As the case unfolded, Stansberry was stated to have obtained a gag order to forestall staff from legally speaking about Rivera.

Nobody from Agora has ever been implicated in Rivera’s dying. In accordance to Unsolved Mysteries, the firm’s employees was suggested not to discuss the case with the media or legislation enforcement, and Stansberry has frequently declined to be interviewed – although producer Terru Dunn Meurer has confirmed she did converse to hello.

Rivera’s brother Angel prompt that somebody highly effective might have misplaced some huge cash after certainly one of his publications obtained out.

What precisely was in Rivera’s word?

The completely different theories have led to viewers asking questions, a type of being the contents of the letter Rey left behind.

After his disappearance, Rey’s spouse went looking out via his workplace house, and that’s when she got here throughout a small word behind the laptop.

In the documentary, she says she knew the word had been written on the day he went lacking as she discovered scraps of it in the bin.

In accordance to 11 Information, the word was addressed to brothers and sisters and referred to a well-played recreation.

It named individuals who had died, together with actor Christopher Reeve and filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. It additionally contained an extended record of individuals Rivera knew and was associated to, with a request to make them and himself 5 years youthful.

Nevertheless his spouse says there have been vital names lacking, which she discovered “bizarre”.

The word launched a component of the case that concerned Rivera’s obvious curiosity in the Freemasons, because it started and ended with phrases utilized in the Masonic order.

The FBI cleared the word as uncommon however not suicide intent.

Was Rivera linked to the Freemasons?

One other query Rey’s dying has raised, is whether or not he was linked to the Freemasons, due to the “coded” factor of his letter.

Confused by the contents of the letter, Rey’s spouse determined to put a sentence into Google and it got here up with outcomes associated to the Freemasons.

Rivera’s household and associates stated his fascination with the Freemasons centred on their repute as an organisation with secrets and techniques, and in the Netflix episode, Rivera’s curiosity in the group is roofed.

Nevertheless, in accordance to WBALTV, there have been extra particulars on Rivera’s curiosity in the Freemasons.

In a report, the publication acknowledged that Rivera had talked with a member of the Maryland lodge to inquire about becoming a member of.

And on the weekend earlier than his disappearance, he frolicked studying the ebook The Builders, a research of masonry.

They add that on the day of Rivera’s disappearance, he went to a bookstore and purchased the ebook Freemasons for Dummies.

Who’s Porter Stansberry? And the place is he now?

Born in 1970, Stansberry was Rivera’s childhood buddy and is called an writer and monetary writer.

After they’d each established completely different paths later in life, The Cinemaholic notes that Stansberry didn’t need to half together with his friendship with Rivera. He persuaded Rivera to transfer to Baltimore together with his spouse to be part of his firm.

Stansberry – who’s now in his 50s – continues to stay in Baltimore, Maryland as the founding father of Stansberry Analysis.

He’s additionally an editor of the on-line journal American Penalties, which launched in 2017.

Viewers of Unsolved Thriller have turn into fascinated with whether or not he’s spoken out about Rivera’s dying.

At the starting of the episode, Rivera’s spouse Alison talked about that he provided a £1000 reward for anybody who may need seen Rivera throughout the days of his disappearance.

Nevertheless, the present means that he hasn’t made any additional feedback and he maintains his privateness.

Unsolved Mysteries is obtainable to stream on Netflix.