What happened to Rey Rivera? Theories around the Netflix Unsolved Mysteries case

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries dropped on July 1st and has already bought viewers speaking.

The 12-part sequence – which is a reboot of the authentic NBC and CBS docuseries which first aired in 1987 – appears to be like at a variety of unsolved mysteries from the trauma of a beloved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific dying, to the shock of a weird paranormal encounter.

The primary episode, titled “Thriller on the Rooftop” explores the 2006 dying of Rey Rivera.

The 32-year-old newlywed was final seen alive on 16 Could 2006, earlier than his physique was discovered six days later in an deserted room in the second-story annex of the Belvedere Resort in Baltimore.

So what precisely happened to him? Right here’s all the theories behind the unsolved case.

Idea one: “Rivera jumped to his dying”

Considered one of the main theories, and the one Baltimore officers appeared to lean in direction of, is that Rivera died by suicide.

Having plunged by the roof of the room the place he was discovered, it was assumed Rivera had jumped to his dying.

On the Unresolved Mysteries Reddit web page, one consumer pointed to the “weird” word Rivera had left as proof that he was somebody with an undiagnosed psychological sickness.

It started with Freemason-related wording — “brothers and sisters, around the world proper now volcanoes are erupting, what an superior sight” — and in addition contained a protracted record of members of the family and celebrities who Rivera wished to make “5 years youthful”. The word had been folded up very small and taped to the again of his pc.

Nevertheless, quite a few elements led to his dying being dominated as “unexplained” and lots of doubted whether or not he had the truth is taken his personal life.

In the episode, his family members insist that it might have been out of character and emphasised that he exhibited no indicators of psychological misery at the time of his dying.

Rivera had simply had a brand new lease on life — a beautiful wedding ceremony to his spouse Allison and a gradual job along with his buddy Porter Stansberry.

There’s additionally a chance that the letter may have been written in code, if Rivera did certainly have ties to the Masons, which is why many are unable to make sense of it.

Idea two: “Issues have been staged”

In the first episode, reporters and detectives expressed doubt about Rivera falling by the roof. There have been three potential leaping factors at the resort: the very prime roof, the parking storage, and the 11th-floor ledge.

Many have been sceptical about the first two, as it might’ve been both too excessive or too far for him to land by the assembly room roof.

The 11th-floor principle would solely be potential if Rivera went by a room or workplace since none of the hallways led to the ledge. Even so, the room home windows have been very small and nobody talked about seeing him.

In addition to this, the digital camera on the rooftop was additionally disconnected, including extra thriller to the case.

Another items of proof additionally didn’t make sense, two of these being that Riveras telephone and glasses have been intact when he was discovered.

The forces that killed Rivera did extreme harm to his physique, so it struck individuals as odd that not a scratch could possibly be discovered on these objects, main many to speculate that they have been staged and that somebody had positioned Rivera’s physique beneath the gap as effectively.

The medical expert additionally instructed Rivera’s spouse that the means his shins have been damaged weren’t according to a fall.

Idea three: “Rivera misplaced somebody cash”

One other main principle revolves around Rivera’s work with Agora Inc, with whom Stansberry’s firm is affiliated with.

Rivera wrote the Rebound Report for a division of Agora, however in accordance to WBAL-TV Baltimore, he was sad about his work as a result of a few of the shares he wrote about weren’t rebounding — which meant misplaced cash for anybody who purchased them primarily based on his recommendation.

In the fall of 2005, Rivera left Agora full-time and commenced producing movies for the firm below contract.

As a result of his filmmaking profession wasn’t paying the payments, Rivera and his spouse moved from Southern California to Baltimore.

Right here, he labored along with his previous highschool water polo buddy, Porter Stansberry, who had his personal monetary e-newsletter enterprise.

Rivera helped with Stansberry’s enterprise in a number of capacities as a author and freelance videographer.

Earlier than Rivera was employed, Stansberry’s firm was already below investigation. In accordance to The Baltimore Solar, the enterprise was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution and civil penalties for “disseminating false inventory data and defrauding public buyers by a monetary e-newsletter.” Stansberry denied any wrongdoing.

On the week of his disappearance, Rivera’s dwelling alarm went off two occasions. And on the night time he went lacking, Rivera picked up a name from work, but it surely was inconceivable to decide who had referred to as him as a result of the name got here from a switchboard.

As the case unfolded, Stansberry was stated to have obtained a gag order to stop workers from legally speaking about Rivera.

Nobody from Agora has ever been implicated in Rivera’s dying. In accordance to Unsolved Mysteries, the firm’s employees was suggested not to talk about the case with the media or regulation enforcement, and Stansberry has regularly declined to be interviewed.

Rivera’s brother Angel instructed that somebody highly effective might have misplaced some huge cash after one among his publications bought out.

Unsolved Mysteries is obtainable to stream on Netflix. Try our lists of the finest TV reveals on Netflix and the finest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.