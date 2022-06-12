What happened to the boxer that Canelo Álvarez almost left in retirement due to a triple fracture in the eye socket

Canelo Álvarez caused a triple fracture to Billy Joe Saunders that left him on the brink of retirement (Photos: Getty Images // Twitter/@BoxingWorldUk)

The fighting of Canelo Álvarez They usually end in a very bad way for their opponents, especially due to their already characteristic power shots that have attracted 39 knockout victories of their 61 fights, so there are several who tell bad anecdotes of the day they fought against the Mexican.

Probably the worst of all is the one that can talk Billy Joe Saundersthe British boxer who was on the verge of retirement after falling by KO to the man from Guadalajara on May 8, 2021, the day on which he even put his right eye at risk after a direct hook to his cheekbone.

It was in the seventh round when Saúl was able to connect Saunders’s face to cause an obvious fracturewhich caused Saunders not to return in the eighth round and go straight to the hospital, after visible damage before the eyes of the doctors in his corner.

What few imagined is that the seriousness of the injury would be of such magnitude, since it was diagnosed with a Quadripod fracture of the zygomaticomaxillary complexfor which he needed an urgent intervention to place metal plates in the eye socket and even a mesh over the orbit.

The quadripod fracture of the zygomaticomaxillary complex with which Billy Joe Saunders was diagnosed (photo: Twitter/@almagoch)

“I went to surgery. I had a fracture in my eye socket and it broke in three places. I have some sheets. now i’m like Terminator. They had to fill my eye with metal. As soon as I got home I just spent time with my family and I enjoyed outside of all activities related to boxing”, expressed Saunders weeks later for the English medium TalkSport.

At that time his own Canelo He expressed that he felt how he fractured his rival’s face and even reported it to his corner, so he immediately knew that he would win the fight.

Now, a year after the brutal impact that put Saunders’ career in a predicament, everything seems to indicate that he could return to the ring to clean up the last image he left against the Mexican, because according to Eddie Hearnpromoter of Matchroom Boxinghis possible rival is already being considered.

Billy Joe Saunders after the blow that caused a triple fracture in his cheekbone (Photo: Jerome Miron/REUTERS)

“I would like to see Billy Joe back in the ring,” Hearn mentioned on May 20 for TalkSport. “We are talking to him about possible fights in September/October (…) He has to go back to the gym and take the weight off himself because he has a reputation for having fun between camps, ”he explained.

Regarding the possible rival that the English boxer could see, he did not deny the possibility of facing his compatriot Chris Eubank; However, he left on the table the one with the best numbers for his next opponent: “He is controversial, he is talented and, of course, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Chris Eubank Jr fight is on the way…I don’t think it will be seen this year anyway”.

“I would like to see John Ryder fight Billy Joe Saunders”, affirmed the agent, in what would be a rematch for Ryder after the fight they had in 2013: “They had a great fight a few years ago, it was very close”.

In this way they anticipated that the return of Saunders could take place this year, after a prolonged recovery that made him think about retirement for health reasons.

