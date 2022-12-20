What happened to the company that was mega-fired by Zoom a year ago (and its controversial CEO)

“If you’re on this video call, you’re part of the unfortunate group that’s going to get fired. Your employment here ends with immediate effect.. You will receive an email from Human Resources.”

These were the three phrases with which Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, dispatched through Zoom the dismissal of no less than 900 employees Indians and Americans from his company (15% of the workforce) for just over a year now. The video of what happened (less than three minutes) went viral on social media…

…and Garg’s actions made headlines in the media, becoming a paradigm of tactlessness when managing a mass layoff. Of course, for the dismissal to take place only three weeks before Christmas and just one day after the company managed to raise an investment of 750 million added fuel to the fire of virality.

Vishal Garg, CEO of Better, laying off 900 employees live on Zoom.

"If you're on this call, you're in the unfortunate group that's going to get fired."

Crocodile tears

“It has been a very, very difficult decision to make,” he stated at the beginning of the video; “This is the second time in my career that I’ve done this and I don’t want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried“.

Despite this clumsy attempt at empathy, the media storm around the dismissal worsened days later, when it was learned that the CEO had posted a supposedly anonymous message on the professional social network Blind in which he lashed out at almost a third of the fired employees:

“At least 250 of the people laid off were working two hours a day on average, even though they were logging more than eight hours a day in the payroll system. They were robbing us and our customers, who pay the bills that pay our salaries.”

The CEO of Better.com is quite a character: a former partner in a previous business project sued him for threatening to “staple him to the wall and burn him alive.”

He himself confirmed the authorship of the message to Fortune magazine. After all, a year before he had had no impediment in signing messages as follows, in another mass mailing to his employees:

“You are a bunch of dumb dolphins that are going to be eaten by sharks. Stop right now because you are embarrassing me.”

To the thinking corner (for a little while)

However, this time the media focus was already on the company, and this time he was not only forced to apologize “Because of the way in which I handled the dismissals, I did not show respect or seem enough for those affected or for their contribution to the company” (a request for forgiveness not addressed to the 900 dismissed, but to the remaining staff)…

…but his partners at the Japanese bank Softbank sent him to the thinking cornerforcing him to leave his work at the company’s front line before the end of the year. By January 19, he had already returned to his post., after taking “some time off to reflect on his leadership.” In this case, the email blast from him to his staff had a very different tone:

“I understand how difficult these past few weeks have been. I am deeply sorry for the anguish, distraction and embarrassment my actions have caused.”

Resignations, (many) more layoffs and million-dollar losses

During his ‘forced vacation’, three top managers of the company resignedand the rest of the company’s management initiated an audit to analyze Better.com’s business culture and leadership model.

We do not know what the conclusions were, if any, but the truth is that by March 2022, the company carried out another massive layoff (this time, without videoconferencing involved), proceeding to lay off 3,000 employees this time (equivalent to 50% of what he had just before laying off the first 900).

The reason is that the company had been losing about $50 million a monthas revealed by an internal source, who also reported that the company was going to offer its remaining employees in various departments the possibility of leave voluntarilypaying them a 60-day severance pay and a private health insurance plan.

We don’t know if Vishal Garg was able to hold back tears too when he laid off another 3,000 employees. We do know that he remembered not to use Zoom to do it.

According to Better.com executives, the instability of the mortgage markets, with rising interest rates and changing conditions, had been harming the company for some time, specializing in the granting of real estate mortgages. It is not ruled out, either, that the reputational crisis gave the company another push towards the precipice.

A few days later, another video surfaced in which Garg acknowledged that the fault of those 3,000 layoffs had been his: