What Happened To The Eye Of iShowSpeed?

Since the popular YouTuber Darren “IShowSpeed” talked about his health, people online have been worried about him.

The streamer, who is traveling to Japan at the moment, said she was having “deadly headaches.” On the 30th of July 2023, he had surgery quickly because his right eye was growing up a lot.

Later that day, his shooter and closest friend, Slipper, said that the Ohio native was identified with a serious ear infection and would get better with the help of medicine. On July 31st, 2023, however, IShowSpeed reported that he was back in the hospital.

He started streaming in 2019, and his often violent behavior throughout shows and sometimes sexist rants have made him a controversial online figure. He has been banned from Twitch because of this.

Esports analyst Jake Lucky found an old video of IShowSpeed yelling at a female Valorant player and telling her to “get off the f—king game as well as do your husband’s dishes” at the top of his voice. He was then kicked out of the game.

He later issued an apology on Twitter, saying that his actions were “wrong” as well as that he was “obtaining a lot of racist speech” that day, involving two Valorant players telling him that “only the white characters could heal.”

But upon the 30th of July 2023, the YouTuber was taken to the hospital, so here’s what occurred to iShowSpeed.

Slipper gave an update on the situation, saying that the former Twitch streamer was returning to the hospital for blood work. He also said that the doctors told IShowSpeed to stay within the hospital so they could keep an eye on him.

What Went Wrong With iShowSpeed?

Where did iShowSpeed go? iShowSpeed was taken to the hospital quickly because she was in pain and her eye was swollen. She said she had cluster headaches.

“I’m having some of the worst times of my life right now; I am unable to open my eyes,” he told the crowd. “I have a sickness termed a cluster headache, which is the most dangerous type of headache.

I can’t eat, sleep, or do anything else right now. Guys, it hurts so much. I can’t do anything because it hurts too much. Every time I do something, it feels like something is beating my head, and I’m so mad. It just hurts, such as it hurts right now.” Over 3 million individuals have watched the film.

Watkins went on to say, “My eye is getting bigger. It feels like someone is cutting me; it feels like someone is putting a knife in my eye. Bang, bang, bang, bang. I wanted to let you guys know what’s going on because I don’t know what’s going on with me. You understand what I mean.”

He went on, saying, “I want you guys to be right there alongside me till the day I die. I don’t know, man. There’s a lot happening at home, so I’ll probably take a break from moving for a while.”

In an update he posted the next day, he said he couldn’t wait to get home to see his friends as well as start streaming again. “All I want to do is go back home to stream for all of you.

Go home and play Fortnite or FIFA 24. All I want to do is stream at home, but I don’t know how long I’ll be here,” he stated. “If they want to, they may maintain me here for months, weeks, days, or possibly years. Just now, I had an MRI.”

What’s A Cluster Headache?

Cluster headaches are a type of headache that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say are caused by severe, intense pain on one side of the head.

People often reported the pain as burning or searing, and it was often followed by tears, stuffy noses, and sweats.

Most of the time, these headaches happen in groups, with several attacks over the course of weeks or months, followed by times when the headaches may stop completely.

Cluster headaches are an uncommon kind of headache, according to the CDC. Approximately one in 1,000 people have them. They happened more often to guys than to women, and most people got them in their 20s or 30s.

Even though no one knows for sure, it is thought that both physical and environmental factors played a role in their growth. Cluster headaches can’t be cured, but there are ways to stop them or make them less painful.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that people with cluster headaches should talk to a doctor about their treatment choices, which could include drugs, oxygen therapy, as well as surgery.

What Do The Signs Look Like?

Symptoms include a red, watery eye, a droopy and swollen eyelid, a smaller pupil within one eye, a sweaty face, as well as a blocked or runny nose. The attacks usually last anywhere from 15 minutes to three hours and happen between one and eight times a day.