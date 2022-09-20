What happened to the Monkey Island movie, the project that traveled from Spielberg to Pirates of the Caribbean

At the end of the nineties, LucasArts wanted to carry out an animated film that was discarded after several comings and goings.

Image: Mixnmojo.com

Did you know there was once a Monkey Island saga movie in the works? It is a project that the most staunch fans of one of the most iconic video game franchises are sure to know, but taking advantage of the arrival of Return to Monkey Island next september 19it is a good time to look back, tell you what happened to this film and investigate the reasons why it never came to fruition.

LucasArts commissioned Industrial Light & Magic to start a film project The story begins at the end of the last century. After the release of the video game The Curse of Monkey Island in 1997, executives at LucasArts A great idea was presented to them on the table: why not take the saga to the cinema with a film of the same name? The graphic adventures they made had a strong narrative section and the presence of charismatic characters who fascinated those who knew them. It should work; it had to work. But it does not work.

As Lucasfilm Animation Ltd. was not created until 2003 and, by then, the project would have already been canceled, LucasArts commissioned Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the special effects division of George Lucas’s company, which started a film project in the form of animated film. For it, an original script was written that would shape the plots that we were getting to know throughout the video games and that, in fact, you can read yourself in the different images that illustrate this piece, which present illustrations of scenarios and characters, all of them real and carried out for the beginning of this production.

Image: Mixnmojo.com

In the book The Mysteries of Monkey Islandby the French author Nicolas Deneschau for the Game Press publishing house, delves into how the project ended up involving, apart from the title’s own voice actors, to great names of the film industry over time. Although there was no official confirmation that some of the most rumored were immersed in the adventure, what we did know is that the main person in charge of the production of the film was going to be himself. Steven Spielbergfounder of Amblin Entertainment and declared fan of the saga.

The person who shaped the first script of the film was David Carson, along with Patty Blau (Head of Digital at ILM) and a couple of young writers named Scott Leberecht and Corey Rosen. They presented Spielberg with a script in which we had as protagonists the intrepid fisherman Guybrush Threepwooddescribed as a young man in his twenties who sailed accompanied by his monkey Sam, and the fearsome captain le chuck, a corsair who goes after the Eye of the Monkey, a precious stone capable of bringing dead pirates back to life. Both characters would end up meeting at the SCUMM Bar and battling at the end in a duel of swords.

Image: Mixnmojo.com

Although the thing promised, the script was stumbling and deviating more and more from the story of the game. “In hindsight, there should have been a lot more interaction,” Rosen explained in 2021 to Polygon regarding communication between the ILM team and LucasArts. “They knew this world. They loved this world. They were deeply immersed in Monkey Island and We were Hollywood types. we were idiots. We were starting from the idea of ​​him and making a movie and we didn’t take them into account. It’s stupid. That’s not how anything should be done.”

The film went from an initial plot very similar to that of the games to an original story about the villain LeChuckThe animated film of Monkey Island went from an initial plot very similar to that of the games to be rewritten into an original story about the villain LeChuck. Meanwhile, ILM producer Kim Bromley was trying to get the script treatment involved Terry Rossio y Ted Elliotwith experience in Disney films (including The treasure Planet), although things did not go well at all. “Look, you love pirate movies, we love pirate movies, and no one in Hollywood is going to make a pirate movie” was the response they received from them according to artist Anthony Stacchi.

Shortly after, it was learned that both writers later ended up working on the pirates of the caribbean moviesthe pirate work that would end up being a reality with the premiere in 2003 of The Curse of the Black Pearl and that ended up digging the definitive grave of Guybrush Threephood’s hypothetical adventure on the big screen. “I remember talking to Jim Morris when they announced Pirates of the Caribbean and saying, ‘hey, those guys they’re making a pirate movie and they told us no one would make a pirate movieStacchi added. There are still similarities between Will Turner and Guybrush, Elisabeth Swann and Elaine Marley, Barbossa and LeChuck and Tia Dalma and the Voodoo Lady.

Image: Mixnmojo.com

Curse of Monkey Island It could have been that movie and that movie saga, and yet it never saw the light of day. After learning about the existence of Pirates of the Caribbean, Steven Spielberg suggested that, in order to differentiate themselves and finally give the green light to production, the protagonists should be replaced by monkeys, something that those in charge of animation did not like at all. “What the hell? We had been working for weeks on a story that was based on the charm and humor of video games, And Steven wanted to get rid of all this and make a new story about monkeys?David Carson commented on Polygon. “I was completely confused. […] People who went to see the movie out of love for games would be disappointed. And it was clear that Steven was not prepared to finance a movie based on our story,” she said.

Image: Mixnmojo.com

Curse of Monkey Island was a collateral victim that today remains the property of Disney Animation.Finally, the department was dismantled in 2001 and the development of digital functions continued under a new name. The Lucasfilm’s umpteenth restructuring and the opening in 2003 of its own animation studio caused any hope of seeing a Monkey Island feature film to vanish completely, along with other projects that met a similar outcome. None of the films released since then have been Curse of Monkey Island, a collateral victim that remains the property of Disney Animation today, though his return is more than unlikely at this stage. But never say never: who knows if, with the arrival of a new pirate adventure, we end up seeing Guybrush Threepwood and all that universe that marked a generation of gamers on the big screen.

More about: Cinema and videogames and Monkey Island.