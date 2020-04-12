What happened when we went behind the scenes at Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent is again this Saturday April 11th with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams returning to the judging panel, and hosts Ant and Dec there to cheer on performers from the wing.

Prepare for a brand new batch of dancers, comedians, choirs, acrobats and even some performing canines as the nation reveals off their best abilities.

We have been fortunate sufficient to be invited to an audition in London again in January, the place we obtained to see the total day play out – from the giant queues of followers ready exterior to get in, to the acts warming up backstage and the judges arriving collectively.

Right here’s what happened when we went behind-the-scenes at BGT…

Arrival

After trekking spherical London’s Argyll Avenue, simply off to the facet of Oxford Circus, we managed to search out the right entrance into the Palladium Theatre the place we had the routine bag search, ID examine and got our particular Entry All Areas wristbands.

We have been then escorted to the primary entrance, the place we handed lengthy queues of devoted followers who had been ready exterior for hours to get in. Simply earlier than getting into the constructing, we have been stopped by safety when a blacked-out Mercedes van pulled up.

Sadly, we couldn’t see inside, however we suspect it was considered one of the judges arriving for the huge day – eek, how thrilling!

Backstage nerves

We then obtained to slide backstage and see the place the magic actually occurs… And the strain was definitely on for individuals who have been about to do their first audition.

From a younger choir warming up their vocals, to a comic practising his greatest traces and a singer, who was utterly “bricking it”, quite a bit occurs earlier than the acts get on stage.

“If I can get by way of as we speak with out swearing or crying then I’ll be blissful as a result of I’ve finished one thing that I’ve by no means been capable of. It’ll be these couple of minutes earlier than getting on stage, I’ll be completely bricking it,” one nervous singer advised RadioTimes.com.

So, which choose is she hoping to impress the most?

“I’d say Simon’s feedback would imply the most to me as a result of he’s in the business,” she revealed, earlier than including: “However in all honesty, I don’t actually care what they are saying. Everyone’s obtained their opinion. I’m not all people’s cup of tea, so I want to just accept that Simon may take heed to my voice and suppose: ‘Meh’.”

Sounds about proper for Simon, when you ask us.

The viewers, AKA “The Fifth Choose”

After chatting to a few of the acts, we took our seat about an hour later, with a pleasant view of the judges’ desk. However the present didn’t actually begin till the viewers arrived.

We have been advised that all through the present there’d be cameras rotating in the viewers and microphones by our seats recording our reactions from performances, so we needed to put our greatest sport face on.

We practised our dance strikes and our “press the Golden Buzzer” chants to encourage the judges to ship one particular act by way of to the finals.

With all this duty positioned on the viewers, it’s little marvel one act was feeling nervous about getting on stage. When requested who she’d prefer to impress most out of the judges, she revealed: “I would love to get an excellent viewers response as a result of when they’re having fun with it, I step up a notch as a result of I can really feel it.”

The Judges

From commenting on the contestant’s outfit, bantering and throwing jabs at each other (principally David selecting on Simon as per common), the connection between the judges was clear from the second they greeted the viewers and sat down of their seats on the panel.

Throughout the auditions, a 70-year-old contestant got here on stage and in true David-no-filter model, he requested if she’d had any surgical procedure finished, to which she mentioned she mentioned: “No.”

After all, he used the alternative to poke enjoyable at his fellow judges as he turned to them and teased: “Wow, somebody in the room who hasn’t had surgical procedure!”

Simon did get him again, nonetheless, as he put David on the spot and requested that he assist a contestant who he felt might do with somewhat extra follow.

That definitely shut the choose up for some time, earlier than he returned to bragging about his NTA nomination – once more. You’ll when you might!

The present

Crammed with a lot of jaw dropping and coronary heart warming moments, the present actually got here collectively, with Geordie duo Ant and Dec bouncing off one another as they opened the present.

The feelings might definitely be felt inside the viewers and from the judges, who didn’t disguise their emotions.

“That was simply magic, it actually was,” David advised one act, as Alesha related with considered one of the performers who wasn’t letting their age cease them from doing what they beloved.

“I discover that basically inspiring. And I believe that makes you much more superb!” she mentioned.

Opening up about the music business, Simon shared some phrases of knowledge to a singer who admitted to beforehand feeling insecure about her physique picture.

“The craziness that you just’ve obtained to look a sure technique to promote information is nuts. And that’s as a result of there are lots of tossers working in the business,” he mentioned as admitted he’d discovered the “greatest singers” have been all the time these you would “relate” to.

It’s by no means a uninteresting day in Britain’s Got Talent world – and we beloved our huge day trip!

Britain’s Got Talent begins April 11th at 8pm, solely on ITV. In the event you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.