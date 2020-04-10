What happened when we went behind the scenes at Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent is again this Saturday April 11th with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams returning to the judging panel, and hosts Ant and Dec there to cheer on performers from the wing.

Prepare for a brand new batch of dancers, comedians, choirs, acrobats and even some performing canines as the nation reveals off their best skills.

We had been fortunate sufficient to be invited to an audition in London again in January, the place we received to see the whole day play out – from the giant queues of followers ready exterior to get in, to the acts warming up backstage and the judges arriving collectively.

Right here’s what happened when we went behind-the-scenes at BGT…

Arrival

After trekking spherical London’s Argyll Avenue, simply off to the aspect of Oxford Circus, we managed to search out the right entrance into the Palladium Theatre the place we had the routine bag search, ID verify and got our particular Entry All Areas wristbands.

We had been then escorted to the predominant entrance, the place we handed lengthy queues of devoted followers who had been ready exterior for hours to get in. Simply earlier than coming into the constructing, we had been stopped by safety when a blacked-out Mercedes van pulled up.

Sadly, we couldn’t see inside, however we suspect it was one in every of the judges arriving for the huge day – eek, how thrilling!

Backstage nerves

We then received to slide backstage and see the place the magic actually occurs… And the strain was actually on for many who had been about to do their first audition.

From a younger choir warming up their vocals, to a comic practising his greatest strains and a singer, who was fully “bricking it”, so much occurs earlier than the acts get on stage.

“If I can get by way of at present with out swearing or crying then I’ll be blissful as a result of I’ve accomplished one thing that I’ve by no means been capable of. It’ll be these jiffy earlier than getting on stage, I’ll be completely bricking it,” one nervous singer instructed RadioTimes.com.

So, which decide is she hoping to impress the most?

“I might say Simon’s feedback would imply the most to me as a result of he’s in the business,” she revealed, earlier than including: “However in all honesty, I don’t actually care what they are saying. All people’s received their opinion. I’m not all people’s cup of tea, so I would like to just accept that Simon would possibly take heed to my voice and suppose: ‘Meh’.”

Sounds about proper for Simon, for those who ask us.

The viewers, AKA “The Fifth Choose”

After chatting to a few of the acts, we took our seat about an hour later, with a pleasant view of the judges’ desk. However the present didn’t actually begin till the viewers arrived.

We had been instructed that all through the present there’d be cameras rotating in the viewers and microphones by our seats recording our reactions from performances, so we needed to put our greatest sport face on.

We practised our dance strikes and our “press the Golden Buzzer” chants to encourage the judges to ship one particular act by way of to the finals.

With all this accountability positioned on the viewers, it’s little surprise one act was feeling nervous about getting on stage. When requested who she’d prefer to impress most out of the judges, she revealed: “I would like to get a great viewers response as a result of when they’re having fun with it, I step up a notch as a result of I can really feel it.”

The Judges

From commenting on the contestant’s outfit, bantering and throwing jabs at each other (principally David selecting on Simon as per ordinary), the connection between the judges was clear from the second they greeted the viewers and sat down of their seats on the panel.

Throughout the auditions, a 70-year-old contestant got here on stage and in true David-no-filter type, he requested if she’d had any surgical procedure accomplished, to which she mentioned she mentioned: “No.”

After all, he used the alternative to poke enjoyable at his fellow judges as he turned to them and teased: “Wow, somebody in the room who hasn’t had surgical procedure!”

Simon did get him again, nevertheless, as he put David on the spot and requested that he assist a contestant who he felt may do with slightly extra apply.

That actually shut the decide up for some time, earlier than he returned to bragging about his NTA nomination – once more. You’d for those who may!

The present

Stuffed with a number of jaw dropping and coronary heart warming moments, the present actually got here collectively, with Geordie duo Ant and Dec bouncing off one another as they opened the present.

The feelings may actually be felt inside the viewers and from the judges, who didn’t disguise their emotions.

“That was simply magic, it actually was,” David instructed one act, as Alesha related with one in every of the performers who wasn’t letting their age cease them from doing what they cherished.

“I discover that basically inspiring. And I believe that makes you much more wonderful!” she mentioned.

Opening up about the music business, Simon shared some phrases of knowledge to a singer who admitted to beforehand feeling insecure about her physique picture.

“The craziness that you just’ve received to look a sure technique to promote information is nuts. And that’s as a result of there are numerous tossers working in the business,” he mentioned as admitted he’d discovered the “greatest singers” had been at all times these you could possibly “relate” to.

It’s by no means a boring day in Britain’s Got Talent world – and we cherished our huge day trip!

Britain’s Got Talent begins April 11th at 8pm, solely on ITV. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to observe try our TV information.