What happens if you defeat the boss in the Elden Ring tutorial?

Historically, the Dark Souls series has always placed a tutorial boss hard enough to kill the player to get them into the game, and Elden Ring was no exception. Shortly after starting, he puts us in front a heavily armed creature capable of sending us to the courtyard of the silent ones with a couple of blows, but he can be defeated.

The vast majority of players are not going to be able to defeat him (at least, not without NG+), and that makes one of the first questions that arise is:what happens if we manage to defeat the tutorial boss? We get you out of doubt.

What happens when you defeat the tutorial boss in Elden Ring

To get rid of doubts, it is best to start with a powerful starting class, as is the case with the Samurai. This has a simple explanation: by having a bow, makes combat easier that we risk approaching at close range and that the boss has the opportunity to hit us with his erratic blows.

The YouTube user Garden of Eyes He shows that, with this method, the boss is more than affordable, and after a dance of just over 3 minutes with the monster, he manages to kill him.

If you want to defeat him yourself, follow the advice above: don’t risk getting close to him, and hit him from a distance while doing one of his combos. Once dead, he drops a Ornamental Sword and a Shield of the Golden Beast.



These are the stats of the sword



These are the stats of the shield

While the sword has some pretty affordable stats, for the shield it will be necessary to increase the strength. After getting the weapons, we advance a little further along a bridge until we reach a last area where an unpleasant surprise awaits us: the ground breaks at our feet.



And this is how Elden Ring greets us

The game then continue as normal, with no further differences regarding dying in the tutorial boss. As you can see, it’s more of an anecdote than anything else.