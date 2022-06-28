What happens to Google Analytics and why various European countries warn of the danger of using it

As Austria and France have already done, the Italian Data Protection Authority has become the latest regulatory body to say that the use of Google Analytics does not comply with EU data protection regulations.

The Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali in a press release denounced a local web publisher for using the analytics tool because it allows the **illegal transfer of users’ personal data to the United States** without the necessary safeguards.

This includes users’ interactions with the websites, the individual pages visited, the IP addresses of the devices used to access the websites, browser details, details related to the operating system of the devicethe screen resolution and the selected language, as well as the date and time of the visits.

The Italian control authority said he came to this conclusion after a “complex investigative exercise” which he initiated in collaboration with other EU data protection authorities.

A small medium that is in trouble

The agency said the transfer of personal information violates data protection laws because the US is a “country without an adequate level of protection.” And this has led to an information website, Caffeina Media SRL, in a hurry: now it has a term of 90 days to opt out of Google Analytics to ensure GDPR compliance. “Once the 90-day deadline set in its decision has elapsed, the Italian AS will verify that the data transfers in question are in compliance with the EU GDPR, including through inspections,” he stated.

In addition, the public body drew the attention of webmasters to the illegality of data transfers to the United States derived from the use of Google Analytics, advising website owners to switch to alternative audience measurement tools that meet GDPR requirements.

Earlier this month, the French data protection watchdog, the CNIL, issued updated guidance on the use of Google Analytics, reiterating that the practice is illegal under General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws. .

“The implementation of data encryption by Google has proven to be an insufficient technical measure“, and is that” Google LLC encrypts the data itself and has the obligation to grant access or provide the imported data that is in its possession, “according to the regulator.

The Mountain View-based company, which hosts all the data collected through the US database analytics platform.