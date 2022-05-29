What happens to your Steam, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo games if they close their digital stores?

Server crashes on some of the big platforms have fueled one of the players’ fears.

Just a couple of weeks ago we experienced some problems on Xbox that prevented many players from playing their games. Without the possibility of access to the servers, we saw how we lost access to some games that we could have perfectly enjoyed offline and that, however, were restricted by authentication issues.

My partner Alexander Pascual He told us about some of the problems caused by the obsession with making us play always connected to the Internet, also opening the interesting debate about what will happen to our games if the servers go down or a store disappears. Although there seem to be no real reasons to worry about the big platforms like Steam, PlayStation, Xbox o Nintendobe aware of how the property on these products and how the future of their distributors would affect us is an exercise that our colleagues at Jeuxvideo have carried out.

“The withdrawal of a game, except in the case of a fixed-term license provided for in the contract, could constitute a fault on the part of the seller, since it would prevent the buyer from using the intangible good that he has acquired,” explained Nicolás Bressand, lawyer of the Lyon Bar Association and an expert in intellectual property. “Therefore, the buyer could, in principle, claim the responsibility of the seller and obtain a full or partial refund of the amount paid in exchange for the game. But all this remains theoretical, the interpretations made by the courts of the applicable law and the contractual conditions of the platforms remain uncertain, “he noted.

In case of closure, the players would depend on the good will of the operatorFortunately, the big video game companies have been striving to convey an image of security and respect for the user who is betting more and more on the digital format and could distrust his digital purchases if he began to see an uncertain future for his library of games. That is why, although stores such as Wii or PSP have seen Nintendo and Sony lower their virtual blinds, they will continue to allow users to download their purchased video games in the future. This has become a common scenario that, on many occasions, leads to a countdown to buy those titles that we had in the pending list before the store closes permanently and we lose the opportunity to get them.

Platforms do not recognize the player’s ownership of the downloaded gameWindows Central recently addressed the controversial issue of DRMone of the elements that has caused on many occasions that the games stop working when the servers go down and in the case of the activation licenses that allow access to the games, Microsoft has ensured that once it is activated, it is “forever”, allowing us to play offline without their licenses expiring, with the exception of changing consoles. “In the event of a shutdown of services, there is every reason to think that players would depend on the good will of the operator which could, in the best of cases, give users the possibility to continue playing with a local copy”, assured Nicolas Bressand.

If we review the different software license agreements of the main companies, both Valve, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo offer the same terms of service for downloading games: “All digital assets are licensed, not sold“, we can read in the agreement, “you may lose access to digital assets or modify the nature of your access”.

The important aspect, as Bressand points out, is that, in most cases, the conditions of use of platforms do not recognize the player’s ownership of the downloaded game: “Generally, the customer only has the right to use the licensed game, without the possibility, for example, to transfer this license to a third party. Thus, for example, the Steam customer accepts by using these services that the games are ‘licensed, not sold’, which therefore does not confer on you any right or title to them.”

Nothing obliges these companies to guarantee access to purchased contentDigital games purchased on a platform like Steam have not been designed for external use, consequently, there are technical limitations to the exploitation of these games that “prevent their resale or use outside the platform.” So if you’re even remotely worried about losing your games in a hypothetical future where the big video game companies are gone, you actually have reason to be, because right now, nothing obliges these companies to guarantee access to purchased content in the event of definitive closureAlthough of course, this is an entirely unlikely scenario. The alternative for collectors of classic video games seems simple: continue to buy in physical format, although this may not always be such an easy solution in a market where only a tenth of the new titles can be purchased in physical format.

