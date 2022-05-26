What has been the worst moment of Checo Pérez in Formula 1

The Mexican driver suffered a spectacular accident on May 28, 2011, when he was racing for the Sauber team and preparing to compete in the Monaco Grand Prix.



After the controversial second place he obtained during the Spanish Grand Prix Sergio Pérezis already preparing to make his appearance in the Monaco Grand Prix. Although he will seek to repeat among the first three places in the competition, the track located in the heart of the French city brings back the memory of his worst moment in formula 1when he suffered a spectacular accident during the qualifying round that left him out.

In an appearance before the media, the Mexican recognized that the layout of the track and the difficulty make it one of the most attractive of the season. However, any distraction can bring setbacks that affect the performance of the pilots or even the integrity of its cars as it happened on May 28, 2011.

“I love the track, it’s just great. You can’t make a mistake in Monaco because if you do it normally it is very expensive. i had a big accident on my first attempt in Q3 in Monaco, when I lost the car coming out of the tunnel. It was probably my worst moment in Formula 1but I still love that place and driving on that track,” he recalled.

The blow to Pérez’s C30 was absorbed by the shock absorber at a fork in the track (Photo: Twitter/@LupionGP)

The event was recorded on video. In the vuelta 10the Mexican driver had just come out of the track tunnel but a unevenness in the asphalt caused him to lose control of his vehicle. Although he tried to recompose the single-seater’s route with a sharp turn, this crashed into the retaining wall causing irreversible damage to all parts located on the right side of the Sauber C30.

The accident did not end there. Without the right front tire it became impossible to control the car, which continued to scroll to the front. The only object that managed to stop the untimely march of the C30 was the buffer positioned to signal fork in track, but the impact did not stop being cumbersome. Upon noticing the mishap, the authorities indicated the partial suspension of the classification.

The following moments were of enormous tension for the pilots. The same unevenness had given the pilot problems Nico Rosberg in previous moments, although he managed to control his car and continue in the competition. However, Pérez’s crash was reminiscent of the one suffered by the Austrian driver Karl Wndlingerduring the 1994 GPin the same place and kept him in a coma for a few weeks.

Checo Pérez could not run the Monaco GP for safety, because during the accident he suffered a concussion (Photo: Twitter/@virtualismex)

The security and medical personnel did not take long to approach the scene of the events to maneuver and save the Mexican pilot. Although it was not specified at what time, the driver himself claimed to have suffered a slight concussion for a few moments.

Similarly, in the hours after the accident, the possible fracture or sprain in the pilot’s right leg was rumored. However, the situation was ruled out when he was admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital, hospital in which he stayed overnight to closely observe his evolution. this situation prevented him from starting on the grid at the Monaco Grand Prix of the 2011 season.

Checo Pérez was racing for the Sauber team when he had an accident at the 2011 Monaco GP (Photo: Gettyimages)

Nonetheless, Pérez is confident of making a good classification under the umbrella of the Red Bull team, since the place obtained during said round can dictate the fate of the competition.

“Monaco is one of the most special weekends of the season, especially Q3 on Saturday. Qualifying can get very intense there because you know that 99% of your result is done on Saturday”, he assured.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez pointed out the keys to a good performance in the Monaco Grand Prix

The reason why Chicharito could return to El Tri for Qatar 2022

Why Alan Mozo could leave the Pumas for the 2022 Opening