what has changed in the MMORPG between regions and why?

When we talk about the MMORPG market, there are always two branches to deal with: those that are free-to-play and those that require a subscription payment. While titles like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV leave great part of your monetization on the shoulders of your subscription systemthis is more difficult for those that offer a free experience, such as Lost Ark.

Of course, even within free games, there is a demographic that is somewhat infamous: Korean MMORPGs. The Asian country has a long tradition of creating free titles that almost require payments to be able to overcome the most difficult content. That is, the term that is usually used to talk about this is pay-to-win. But why is this so?

Asia, a different mindset

You see, surely when you consider playing an MMO, what you do is sit at your desk, turn on your computer, open the game and that’s it, right? In Asian countries, this also happens, of course, but there is a large part of gamers who go to cyber cafes (or PC bangs, as they are specifically called in Korea). There, paying a fairly affordable rate (about one euro per hour), people can spend a lot of time playingand this is something that is part of the way many Korean gamers interact with the medium and even socialize.

Game creators, and especially those of free MMOs, take this into account, and that is why they have sought to create a business model that adapts to the needs and circumstances of their public in the South Korean country. The free-to-play model responds to this need: lure PC gamers bangs, insert them into the game ecosystem and, from there, seek to monetize through micropayments. This even reaches the point that they offer advantages for those who connect from a cyber cafe instead of from home.

This is in stark contrast to our perception of free titles in our region. Games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, League of Legends, Warframe or Counter Strike: Global Offensive offer experiences that can be enjoyed for free and that, for the most part, they focus their payment model on cosmetics, very little on progression and generally try to avoid giving direct advantages to players who checkout.

For many years now, Korean games have been reaching the West. Titles like Ragnarok Online, MapleStory, Blade & Soul or Tera crossed borders and found themselves with a different audience to which they had to adapt if they wanted to be big hits. Lost Ark, the new Smilegate brought to our country by Amazon Games, is no exception to this, but yes that is an example of how to adapt this well.

Moving models to the West

In the game’s own blog, the company made statements about the process of bringing the title to the West. When talking about monetization, there is one key phrase that stands out among all: “We want to ensure players that the Western version of Lost Ark will be fairfun and a great game experience where micropayments will be completely optional.” And, at Amazon Games they know how famous the Asian model is, and they wanted to adapt the title perfectly to this new audience. The main theme here is the next: what have they done to achieve it?





Working together, both Smilegate RPG and Amazon had multiple goals, and that is to adapt the entire model to work in a culturally distinct region. It is not an easy task. With great transparency, the companies explained the 4 keys to this adaptation:

Making sure micropayments felt optional was the first change.

As they said, making sure micropayments felt optional was the first and biggest change. The premium currency of the title is the Crystals, which can be obtained directly in exchange for gold. With this crucial adjustment, yes it is true that Smilegate was giving up a large number of micropaymentss that it enjoyed in Asia, but it was also a sacrifice made in order to clean up the image of its monetization system in the West.

Yes, it is true that there are Royal Crystals, which you can buy with real money and that can be exchanged for Blue Crystals, but just the fact of offering a viable alternative through the game and raiding shows a big change of direction and a good understanding of the market they are targeting.

In the end, what they want to achieve is that, in our region, almost all items can be obtained by playing and getting gold. It is a risky decision that makes one thing clear: the important thing is to give a sense of balance and fairness: you will not see practically anything important out of your reach if you are a free-to-play player.

The way pets work has also been reimagined here. Originally, players could rent perks provided by pets on a monthly basis, giving them extra features. In our version of the game, things are not quite like that. The rented effects have been moved to the Crystalline Aura buff, while pets also have permanently unlockable features. Also, all players get an epic level pet through the story.

Mari’s Secret Shop was also rethought in order to bring the title to our homes. Here, players can use Royal and Blue Crystals to purchase some materials and items. Originally, these would rotate every 6 hours, but in our version of the game that time frame goes up to 72 hours. According to Amazon, the logic of this change is dictated by a sense of urgency. With 72 hours, players have more time to think things through, instead of impulsively buying the items on offer.





Of course, despite all these changes, the store has become a point of debate among the Western community. On the one hand, there are those who believe that it is the last bastion of pay-to-win within the title, stating that Lost Ark would be better off without this store. Another part of the community doesn’t see it that way, arguing that Mari’s Store serves as a dam against inflation that could be created by whales (players who spend a lot of real money on F2P titles). Personally, I think it’s too early to judge this, but I applaud the change the developers have made.

The Crystalline Aura has several benefits in Asia it is much, much more powerful.

Another of Lost Ark’s great payment and monetization services is Crystal Aura. Here, it has various benefits (such as more life recovery, free travel, and other features), but in the Asian version of the game, it was much, much more powerful. Giving you increased movement speed and extra EXP was a big part of the pay-to-win feel that the title could convey.

On the other hand, the Asian branch of Smilegate has deals with PC Bangs in Korea to offer their customers extra benefits for playing there. These include free Triport trips and the benefit of being able to use the boats at half price. These, in the West, have been transferred to the Crystalline Auramaking it more powerful so that it’s still worth it after its nerf, but without becoming something that puts you above other players.

A serious bet for our market

Some of these changes may seem easy to implement, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s not just about changing a couple of values ​​and that’s it, but from Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games have touched the monetary base of a title already established to bet on our market.

I see a lot of the question floating around “Is Lost Ark pay-to-win?”, and the truth is that I don’t think so. Yes, you can have some advantages by paying, but the title is created to maintain its player base over the years, and, in today’s Western market, this is practically impossible if you make your game unviable in the long run for those They don’t want to checkout.

This new MMORPG is here to stay. After the release of New World, it is possible that this will be the true tip of the spear that Amazon Games is looking to fully enter and settle in the MMO market, and that needs a lot of care and caution behind it. With a team of developers involved, solid and passionate about their project, I’m not worried about saying that the Western version of the game has the potential to become a benchmark for how to make a good adaptation.