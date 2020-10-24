What has happened in Six Nations 2020 so far? Desk, results and more

The Six Nations returns this weekend after a disjointed, unprecedented, divided 2020 event was postponed in the spring.

It ought to have wrapped up months in the past, on the 14th March to be exact, however right here we’re, coats on, central heating up, leaves turning brown, in the depths of October ready for a coronation.

4 groups stay in with an opportunity of successful the title, albeit with various levels of optimism, with only a handful of Six Nations fixtures left to play.

It’s simple to overlook how the event performed out pre-COVID-19, so RadioTimes.com brings you on top of things with the way it all panned out forward of the comeback.

Six Nations recap

England obtained off to a meek begin in the event as they have been defeated by pre-tournament hot-shots France.

Nonetheless, since then, Eddie Jones’ males have been in dogged type. They recorded a brutal 13-6 victory over Scotland in the rain at Murrayfield earlier than a assured win over Eire and slim win over Wales.

The Welsh haven’t fared properly in phrases of 2020 results regardless of performances warranting more. Their solely victory so far has been a 42-0 crushing of Italy, however Wales picked up bonus factors in opposition to France and England after coming inside 4 and three factors of drawing degree respectively.

Scotland have plugged away and been rewarded with some good wins, together with a 28-17 victory over France in their final outing.

The Scots are nonetheless in the hunt for the crown, however realistically this can come right down to England, France and Eire.

Total, it’s been a decent event with few blow-out victories and 4 matches primed to thrill us, even at an unconventional time of yr.

Six Nations fixtures

There are 4 Six Nations fixtures remaining in the elongated 2020 version of the event, beginning with Eire v Italy.

After they play this weekend, all six groups will go face to face in three matches on a dramatic remaining day.

For the complete listing of video games, try our Six Nations fixtures on TV information.

Six Nations desk

The Six Nations desk is a carefully poised affair with England in the lead and a remaining day fixture in opposition to Italy developing.

If England comprehensively defeat Italy, the crown is all-but theirs.

Nonetheless, if they’re held to a non-bonus level win – or perhaps a defeat – France or Eire stay in with a shout of upsetting the chances.

Ought to Eire topple Italy this weekend as anticipated, they go face to face with France on the ultimate day with either side realizing they want a convincing win to triumph total.

Scotland might additionally theoretically nonetheless elevate the trophy, however they might require lots of results to fall their option to stand an opportunity.

England – 13pts (PD: +15) France – 13pts (PD: +13) Scotland – 10pts (PD: +14) Eire – 9pts (PD: +5) Performed one much less sport Wales – 7pts (PD: +25) Italy – 0pts (PD: -72) Performed one much less sport

Six Nations results

Spherical 1

Saturday 1st February

Wales 42-0 Italy

Eire 19-12 Scotland

Sunday 2nd February

France 24-17 England

Spherical 2

Saturday eighth February

Eire 24-14 Wales

Scotland 6-13 England

Sunday ninth February

France 35-22 Italy

Spherical 3

Saturday twenty second February

Italy 0-17 Scotland

Wales 23-27 France

Sunday twenty third February

England 24-12 Eire

Spherical 4

Saturday seventh March

England 33-30 Wales

Sunday eighth March

Scotland 28-17 France

