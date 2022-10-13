What Hugo Ibarra said about Copetti’s phrase, which assured that Racing is going to be champion

Ibarra valued the triumph of Boca Juniors against Sarmiento in Junín and avoided entering into controversy due to Enzo Copetti’s phrase.

the coach of Boca Juniors, Hugo Ibarrawas cautious today despite his team’s important victory against Sarmiento in Junín by 1-0, with a goal by Luca Langoni, which affirmed him as leader of the Professional League.

“It is still missing, but the illusion is always there, although we must be careful because there are games to play”, said the coach at the post-match press conference. “I think we won today by playing well. A pity that in the end we lacked forcefulness to finish it before, but it was a good victory”, he remarked.

El Negro also did not want to enter into controversy when asked about Enzo Copetti’s phrasewho after the victory of Racing Club against Atlético Tucumán ensured that they would emerge champions: “To the Boca fan, tell him to be calm, that we are going to continue doing our job game by game. It is logical that they are excited ”.

Enzo Copetti’s phrase, which assured that Racing will be champion.

About the criticism he received when he took over in Boca Juniors, Ibarra said: “It’s part of the show. I was very sure of myself and of the group when I accepted this challenge. I fully accepted it, and I knew about this. When you’re convinced, you can hardly change anything, and they were too. We have to enjoy this moment, there are still a few more steps to go”.

Luca Gate He was once again decisive for the team. The youth scored the winning goal, in addition to receiving the penalty, which Marcos Rojo was later unable to convert due to a great reaction from goalkeeper Meza. “I feel happy for him, because he serves the team, he adds up for the group and for Boca”. Regarding the injury red frameswho he said greeted him and gave him strength, acknowledged: “Let’s wait for the medical report.” And about Carlos Zambranospecified: “It ended with a normal fatigue, it comes with a lot of matches, but it’s going to be OK”.

Other highlights of Hugo Ibarra:

“Each game that passes gets a little closer, there are still difficult games.”

“The boys joined very well, the big ones are helping them and that is important. It makes me happy, now to rest and think about the next game”.

“The first objective as a coach was to change their minds and the players did all the rest. We went game by game, we had the intention of moving it forward and we are there”.

“We don’t have time, there is no time here, we are trying to give the style little by little, but the most important thing is always the group, that they feel comfortable”.

“Everyone likes to win, then we will think about the others and improve”

“They know me 20 years ago, this is the way I always was, to be in life. I’m not going to change because I’m Boca’s coach, I turn all my experience as a player over to the players”.

