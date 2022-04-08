What I like and don’t like about Return to Monkey Island as a fan of adventure games

Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman return to Monkey Island. Absolutely dedicated or cautiously skeptical, a legion of gamers in their late thirties and early fifties are already counting down the hours, days and minutes to get their hands on a game that, more than a game, promises to be a generational event.

In the summer of 90 a brand new PC 286 the Tulip Computers get home. With it came two games that would soon become, for me and so many others, an absolute obsession. I speak, of course, of the graphic adventures from LucasFilm Games: The Secret of Monkey Island and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. The golden age of graphic adventures lasted half a breath, just five years. Fortunately, there was time for the luxury trident formed by Ron Gilbert, Dave Grossman and Tim Schafer (there was little room there for Mbappé), to sign two legendary titles, the first two parts of the adventures of Guybrush Threepwoodeternal pirate apprentice.

The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, were The Godfather I and II of the genre, but as happened with Coppola’s trilogy, the third installment (The Curse of Monkey Island), although good, would not meet the expectations of the community completely when arriving regularly and late. It is true that that delivery had many “esques”: “it is no longer in pixel art”, “it is that Gilbert no longer directs it”, “it is that now what hits it is Quake II”… Then the disastrous 3D delivery and tank-like control, and we all remember what happened, right? The fact is that the graphic adventures marked a before and after for the narrative, either because of all the representatives that the very fit Sierra Online launched between the 80s and 90s or because of the more punctual but equally brilliant ones of Lucas herself. In recent years, the truth is that absolutely all genres are experiencing a large number of deliveries due to the fact that the industry is changing and is becoming broader, which has benefited this type of game that passed some two thousand early days. very hard. Recently we have seen games as powerful as Thimbleweed Park, in fact, clearly paying homage to the style of Maniac Mansion. However, we were missing the Monkey Island saga. A few days ago we had what we needed: the announcement of Return to Monkey Island.

20 years later, on Monkey Island

It was the year 2016 when a tweet written by Ron Gilbert (expressly addressed to Disney) pinched the hearts of many of us. Gilbert requested that the entertainment giant, since they were not going to do anything with them, give him the licenses for Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion. At the time the request seemed anything but successful..

Gilbert, at the helm of his company Terrible Toybox, was immersed in the development of that Thimbleweed Park that I was telling you about just a few lines above. A vintage graphic adventure financed through crowdfunding that promised to take us back in time to the early 90s, offering us all the good of the time and none of the bad. The game was a success among veteran players, but a rushed ending (probably due to lack of budget) and a somewhat irregular puzzle design caused us to like it a lot, but some of the more demanding players twisted the game a bit. nose. It’s true that Gilbert, who teamed up with Gary Winnick for the occasion, promised a tribute to Maniac Mansion, and it would be fair to say that was what he offered, but the community had the first two Monkey Island burned into the subconscious. a lot of demandmaybe too much.

Almost six years had passed since Gilbert’s tweet to Disney until last April 1 (the Anglo-Saxon equivalent of our April Fools’ Day), when Gilbert himself, on his personal blog, announced that, although he was not very fond of April fools, was going to develop a new Monkey Island. They were just that, two sentences. Not an image, not a video. It seemed like a more or less heavy joke that also did not make too much noise in networks. Three days later, things were going to change, and a lot…

On April 4th, once again on his blog, Gilbert posted a teaser video hosted on Devolver Digital’s YouTube account announcing the return of the franchise, and for this year! In it, we can see a ghost pirate playing the violin who is visited by the murray skullwho after making a reference to Gilbert himself, is thrown into the sea by the pirate, putting the first joke on the table and an important declaration of intent: the new game, titled with an evocative Return to Monkey Island, will be a direct continuation of the first two installments, so, if it had one, the canon of the franchise will ignore the sequels that did not leave the hands of Gilbert. The skull from The Curse of Monkey Island comes out, but is thrown into the water: it’s a bit ambiguous, does that mean that with it any hope of seeing characters or situations from the third and fourth episodes also goes overboard? Although there are also people who have also interpreted it as “okay, there’s Murray. There are things in Gilbert’s head beyond the first two games.”

Actually, we don’t have much information about this new game, beyond the graphic style shown in the video, the fact that it is the “real” third part of the franchise and the certainty that Dominic Armato will voice Guybrush, but what? what can we expect from it? Let’s start with the safe: we can rest easy when it comes to music, since three legends of the golden age of “Casa Lucas” are confirmed: Michael Land, Peter McConnel Y Clint Bajakian. And the truth is that, although you can’t ask for less, the teaser sounds luxurious.

It doesn’t look like any of the classic old LucasArts names are going to be involved.Regarding the graphic aspect, until we see more material it will be difficult to pronounce. It doesn’t look like any of the classic names from the old LucasArts are going to be involved, and the bitter memory of the graphics from the special editions of the first two “Monkeys” (especially the first one) released in 2009 and 2010, injects some uncertainty into the players. There is a guarantee, yes, artistically everything comes from the hand of Rex Crowdfunding (who has such powerful games as LittleBigPlanet in his credits) and the truth is that you may like the teaser more or less, but it has a lot of personality.

What we do know for sure 100% is that Gilbert does not come alone to take charge of the project, but rather that he does so accompanied by the essential Dave Grossman, the calm and witty yin that balances Gilbert’s charismatic and sweeping yang. With this we have two of the three responsible for the legendary games of the franchise (Tim Schafer must be busy enough with the development of future projects after the recently released Psychonauts 2 in his company Double Fine).

How I would like Return to Monkey Island to be

Let’s be honest, if the main attraction of a new Monkey Island is the morbid nostalgia and the itch that comes from knowing that Gilbert is once again in charge of the project, the graphic section frustrates me. If there was one good thing about Thimbleweed Park, it was his wonderful pixel art, the work of the legendary Mark Ferrari and the new Catalan genius Octavi Navarro. In the newly released teaser, the graphics aren’t bad, but it seems clear that these are 2D animated graphics, and not discrete assets on a sprite sheet. We haven’t seen much either, so you can’t put the bandage before the wound, however, if a game needed beautiful and polished pixel art, it was this “third part of Monkey Island”. Yes, the development would have been much more expensive in terms of time and resources, but I hope that the decision was artistic and not just business.

As for the game itself, recently Noah Falstein, another of the important names of the classic LucasFilms Games (later LucasArts), claimed to have been testing the game for months and said that he was glad to see that it was finally a reality, but he has not included an iota of hype in his message. This doesn’t mean anything either, of course, but it’s not something that particularly reassures me.

The fact is that the years have passed and the players have aged, we have become institutionalized, like Brooks in Cadena Perpetua. we’ve become comfortable, we want everything for yesterday and at the door of our house. Can this new delivery be up to the first two? There’s a possibility? The more than thirty years that have passed since we first played those games have to be noted yes or yes. In Ron Gilbert too.

His disposition will be, without a doubt, unbeatable, but considering that Gilbert is in charge of the engine, the puzzles, the story… Maybe they are too many loose ends to take into account, and more so in these days of alpha and early access versions, in which there is not much time to stop to look at the landscape, the development context, something that graphic adventures need to breathe.

Personally, I want the game to work. I need it to be alright. I need it to be The Godfather Part III, something different, anachronistic, but that doesn’t detract from the brand (as the old and late fourth installment did, the deservedly forgotten Escape from Monkey Island), that it be a worthy final point, a heroic and brave work that tries to pay homage to itself knowing that it has much more past than future, that many of the original actors are no longer with us and that a large part of the spectators no longer see long movies about the Italian mafia. I, at least at this point, need to believe…

But although I am skeptical about certain things, or rather cautious, there is something that should give us hope that all this will come to fruition: and that is precisely the fact that Gilbert y Grossman they make an artistic and working couple again. With Grossman focused on balancing the humorous tone of the game, Gilbert will be able to focus more on the general direction of the game, as well as managing the puzzles. In these times of cynical skepticism, nihilism, bigots, thugs and thin skins, Return to Monkey Island is not going to have it easy, but for many this will be the last chance to be young again for a few hours.

If nostalgia is the attempt return to the ghost of the place where you were happy, Monkey Island is having a snack in the summer at your grandparents’ house while Induráin wins another Tour on TV. The only thing left to know is whether the sandwich, on this occasion, is Nocilla or Nutella, which, yes, they are similar, but they are not the same.