What If…?: 7 Scenarios We Want To See Play Out In The Disney+ Marvel TV Show

Depart a Remark
Ask us what upcoming Disney+ Marvel TV present I am most enthusiastic about. Come on, simply ask me. Wandavision? Yeah, I am SUPER pumped for that one, because it might change the whole MCU perpetually. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Shut. We love us some Bucky and Falcon. Loki? Okay. Sure, getting hotter. Who doesn’t love Tom Hiddleston? However do you need to know the actual reply? It’s the animated What If…? sequence. There’s simply one thing about that massive query mark on the finish that has me essentially the most intrigued.
And for good purpose, too. The What If…? comedian ebook sequence has all the time featured a few of the most fascinating narratives within the Marvel Universe. From hypothesizing about whether or not the Hulk had Bruce Banner’s mind or if the Implausible 4 had completely different superpowers, the What It…? sequence has fascinated audiences for years. We’re hoping that the Disney+ present can do the identical, notably if the beneath concepts get used. Now, for this checklist, we’re solely going for sensible eventualities. However you possibly can chime in within the feedback part beneath with your personal extra outlandish eventualities.
What If…Black Widow Is Actually A Spy For Hydra?
We’ll study extra quickly sufficient about Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow from her prequel film, however what if Black Widow had infiltrated the Avengers as a spy for Hydra? That might undoubtedly change the dynamics of the tales within the MCU if Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanova had been getting such extremely delicate intel for the dangerous guys the whole time she posed as an Avenger.
I would think about the story would play out like this: Natasha can be working most intently with Steve Rogers, and this story would happen between the occasions of Captain America:The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil Struggle. In the tip, Natasha would report back to Pink Cranium—the exact same one in Avengers: Infinity Struggle, which might in flip undoubtedly make her sacrifice in Endgame much more fascinating, if she was truly taking one for the dangerous guys.
What If…Imaginative and prescient Joined Forces With Ultron Quite Than The Avengers?
Imaginative and prescient was completely a deciding issue within the second Avengers film, however what if the artificially clever Imaginative and prescient joined forces with Ultron slightly than with the Avengers? It undoubtedly would have turned the tide of battle, and will have subsequently led to Ultron’s world domination.
I envision a narrative line the place the 2 A.I.s truly speak to one another, and as a substitute of Imaginative and prescient deciding to assist Tony Stark, he goes rogue in opposition to the tech genius, selecting to align together with his pc aspect slightly than his human aspect. As a result of you recognize one thing like that’s going to occur sooner or later. Self-driving automobiles! Skynet! Take cowl!
What If…Flash Thompson Was Bitten By A Radioactive Spider Quite Than Peter Parker?
That is truly one of many What if…? tales from the comics. Nonetheless, the Flash Thompson within the comics is usually extra of a jock than the rest, whereas the MCU’s tackle the character, performed by Tony Revolori, is extra of a wealthy nerd.
I feel this model would painting Spider-Man form of just like the one within the early comics the place Spidey tried to be an expert wrestler. I can solely think about the MCU Flash utilizing Spider-Man as an in-ring gimmick after which getting wealthy off the powers, just for it to finish up in some foolish conclusion. As a result of with nice energy comes even higher fame and fortune. That’s the MCU Flash Thompson method.
What If…Killmonger Really Succeeded With His Plans?
All people loves Killmonger. His concepts of success would come with mass genocide, positive, however lots of people understood his take that the African-American wrestle didn’t even have to occur if the folks of Wakanda truly got here to the rescue and stopped the slave commerce and oppression.
We can’t see Disney giving an okay to Killmonger having some form of race warfare, in fact, however I might see Killmonger perhaps having a change of coronary heart of some type earlier than going by with it. As a result of deep down, beneath all that rage, Killmonger looks as if a reasonably chill dude.
What If…Odin Thought Loki Was Extra Worthy Than Thor?
This is able to be a enjoyable one. What does it imply to be worthy? Does it imply accepting full duties and being modest with nice energy, or does it imply doing the perfect job attainable, even when it means trickery and sorcery are within the playbook?
We might solely think about what sort of story this might turn into. Loki would probably pawn off Mjolnir for some form of celestial stone or one thing. We’re positive Loki can be honored and all, however he’d most likely develop uninterested in the title of being Odinson, since he genuinely likes being a nasty man. You may’t take that away from him, even in the event you tried.
What If…Dr. Unusual Was In One other Dimension This Total Time?
Dr. Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity provides thrilling potentialities for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Unusual. However what if he was actually in one other dimension all this time, and he by no means actually entered the REAL MCU? What I imply is, what if all the things he’d skilled was a part of some alternate dimension that didn’t embrace the MCU occasions previous to his 2016 movie?
It’s a loopy idea, however image an episode that conveys the notion that, previous to his game-changing accident, Stephen Unusual’s world was mutually unique from the MCU to that time. And that it was solely after he gained his sorcery expertise that he was in a position to join his world to that of the primary Avengers movie and past, with unexpected ramifications. It could be trippy, however when is something Dr. Unusual-related not trippy?
What If…Nick Fury Had At all times Been A Skrull?
The massive shock on the finish of Spider-Man: Far From Residence was that the Nick Fury proven in that film was actually a Skrull, whereas the actual Nick Fury was out in area having somewhat trip. However what if Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury was ALWAYS a Skrull? I’m speaking even after the tip of the primary Iron Man film, when he launched Tony to the Avengers Initiative.
This is able to maybe be essentially the most mind-blowing MCU change of all, since it might imply that the Skrulls had been principally behind all the things Avengers-related within the MCU. And who is aware of? Possibly that would finish main as much as some form of Secret Invasion? We can dream, can’t we?
And that’s what we predict. However what if…you had some What If solutions of your personal? Pontificate within the feedback part beneath, and keep affected person whereas ready for Disney+’s What If…? to make its debut later this 12 months.
Add Comment