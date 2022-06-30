What if the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence is deliberate to closing 3 seasons? Disney’s plans appear to signify it

After the hot finish of the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence on Disney +, each the most important Megastar Wars fanatics and their very own protagonists, are having a look ahead to the tale being prolonged to a 2d season, even if the challenge used to be introduced in a primary straight away as a restricted sequence of simplest six episodes. However, as Disney’s preliminary plans with the nature are published, it may be understood that the sequence, in truth, is deliberate to closing 3 seasons.

The revelation has been performed through Stuart Beattie, who in an interview with The Direct has showed that he seems as a credited author at the sequence regardless of now not having written it. It’s because wrote the script for the primary Obi-Wan Kenobi movie of that trilogy that used to be in the end reworked into this sequence. He himself confirms that the plans have been to make a trilogy of flicks.

If Stuart Beattie’s script for that first Obi-Wan Kenobi movie positioned between the 2 trilogies used to be tailored just for this primary season of the sequence, what prevents us from considering that Disney isn’t going to do the similar with the ones imaginable scripts for the second one? and the 3rd movie for grow to be them in the second one and 3rd season of the sequence?

For plenty of, the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence leaves apart most of the mysteries and unknowns that fanatics have had for many years. Beattie himself explains that Disney’s thought used to be to make 3 movies to constitute the 3 levels of the nature’s evolution till changing into the Ben Kenobi we all know in A New Hope.

Beattie explains that Ben Kenobi’s resolution to sacrifice himself within the unique Megastar Wars movies calls for extra intensity for the entirety to make sense:

“An excellent second, that makes you cry. However, for those who prevent to consider it, it is beautiful surprising, going to struggle a man, seeing Luke and pronouncing, ‘I will die.’ You realize, for me, that required forethought. That required prior acceptance that this used to be going to occur“.

Did Disney scrap the theory of ​​an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie trilogy to make a unmarried six-episode sequence? or possibly all 3 motion pictures have compatibility as 3 seasons? In this day and age, there’s no respectable affirmation that the Megastar Wars sequence goes to go back.