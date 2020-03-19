What impact has coronavirus had on The Archers?

With the continued coronavirus pandemic persevering with to trigger main disruption internationally, a number of movie, TV and radio tasks have been severely affected, together with a number of the nation’s most beloved sequence.

However what in regards to the world’s longest-running drama sequence? The Archers has been airing on BBC Radio four since 1951, however there are some recommendations that it too could possibly be hit by the virus.

Has The Archers been suspended?

The quick reply is not any, not but. However long run it appears seemingly that this could possibly be about to alter.

The official Archers twitter account posted an replace from editor Jeremy Howe, which learn: “In the interim we’ve sufficient episodes of #TheArchers recorded to maintain taking listeners to Ambridge as regular for the weeks forward however like everybody else we’re confronted with an unprecedented scenario.

“We’re working on plans for past this given there are vital challenges and the protection and wellbeing of #TheArchers manufacturing workforce and solid are paramount.

“We’re positive listeners will perceive this and we’ll replace as plans grow to be clearer.”

So, whereas there has been no finish to manufacturing on the present as but, it appears seemingly that this would possibly change sooner or later because the scenario continues to develop.

We’ll preserve this web page up to date with any extra information as and after we get it.

The Archers airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC Radio four with repeats the next day at 2pm