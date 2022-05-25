What is a life simulator? These are 5 games that I refuse to let you miss

“life simulator“It may sound very technical, but it is actually one of the video game genres more beautiful and human that exist (although later the protagonists are animals or fantastic creatures). It is true that the concept covers more than one essence than a series of defined points, but today we wanted to bring you several examples that could accompany you at some point sad or tense moment and that — word — will help you disconnect and reconnect.

Surely one comes to mind The Sims (which sooner rather than later should announce its fifth part), a Animal Crossing or a Stardew Valley but over the years there have been many more titles that explore the “life mechanics“and take advantage of them to express different narratives or atmospheres. Get ready to live… and water parsnips!

What is a life simulator?

Define the life simulators there is no major complication. These are games in which we control one or several characters and supervise or we guide your day to day in whatever world. From here, what characterizes one game or another is the degree of interaction we have with each character or how much influence our decisions in their lives.

In this sense, you can find lives in the countryside, in cities, on the high seas… The thing is that you find, above all, entertainment through daily actions in dream situations or simply in worlds that are not yours. So you could also have a creative and existential escape that inspires you in your day to daywho knows?





The 5 best life simulators

My Time At Portia

Ha! You thought we were going to start the list with the clicke Stardew Valley, TRUE? Sorry, but the three games we mentioned above are known by everyone. Here we come to talk about jewels as curious as the My Time At Portiawhich places you in a post-apocalyptic world in which you must rebuild our father’s workshop.

Everything takes place 100 years after a mysterious cataclysm. It’s up to you to collect resources, cultivate the field and help the neighbors to go discovering the truths of the world of old. I’m sure you’ll find a lot of peace in this world ghiblesco Occupied by awesome npc, friendly and memorable. Doesn’t he like being post-apocalyptic?





Littlewood

Littlewood already walks the line between life sim and the rpg. Once again we find ourselves in a world in which something big has happened, but in this case it is the end of a war. You control a victorious and vigilante hero who deserves a life of calm, and you must help him find a place to live and live with his fellow warriors.

In the village you will create there will be a lot of grindeo to get the materials, but the result is very gratifying, especially for the visual simplicity inspired by a simpler time. Also, in Littlewood there’s a customization component of everything that enters within the boundaries of the village much higher than that of other similar games.





Spiritfarer

Maybe Spiritfarer do not strictly adhere to the approach of a classic life simulator at first glance (and in a deeper one, less, because it is more death simulator than anything else), but it shares many mechanics of the genre and, leñe, it is beautiful and unforgettable. If what you are looking for is a nice and friendly experienceYou are in the right place.

Stellathe protagonist, is the new captain of the same Charon’s ship (although don’t look for much reference to this in the game), and as such you have the mission to collect the lost souls and take them on the boat. Of course, you will not only be satisfied with serving them as transportation, because you will have to build rooms for them and attend to their food needs (yes, making them their favorite foods). By the way, you will discover details of their past and that of Stella herself.





Second Life

What Second Life is almost 20 years old? What is a social world more than a life simulator? That the metaverse already existed in there? Yes, but although inside the limits of virtual life are blurred with respect to real life, it is still a complete pack in which make many dreams come true —the most sublime and the most perverse—, and in that respect it suits us.

Unlike the games that we have been exposing, in Second Life no goal of any kind, because you are going to live there: meet other inhabitants, shop in shopping malls, get a home, outline and modify your digital version, organize parties, enamored…





Unpacking

This is a recommendation very personalbut reading about life simulators, we found it mentioned and suddenly it made all the sense in the world. Unpacking is one of the games that make the most sense of telling a story through pure interactionand in this case the thing consists of place all kinds of belongings in the various houses you move into throughout your life.

It is an experience that engages directly with your empathy and curiosity. We do not want to give many details about how it develops or what kind of surprises will you findsure, but as a life simulator it has extraordinary power with a very light weight in terms of mechanics. What we assure you is that you will never forget.