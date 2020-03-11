What is a Mille Feuille? Celebrity Great British Bake Off’s technical challenge explained

The Great British Bake Off returned tonight with a movie star particular for Stand Up To Most cancers, as comedienne Jenny Éclair, Love Island star Ovie Soko, TV presenter Russell Howard and Documentary maker Louis Theroux stepped into the tent.

For the technical challenge, decide Paul Hollywood requested the celebs to attempt their hand at making Mille-Feuille – a French puff pastry stuffed with creme patisserie and contemporary raspberries and topped with fondant icing.

Whereas some couldn’t fairly grasp the flamboyant, contemporary pastry, Jenny rose to the event and managed to win the challenge.

So, how do you make it?

Right here’s a little information in the event you fancy making the scrumptious deal with, and so that you don’t get it fallacious (like Ovie and Russell)…

What is Mille-Feuille?

Originating from France, a Mille-Feuille is a cream-filled pastry that makes the proper dessert for impressing dinner friends.

Historically, a Mille-Feuille is made up of three layers of puff pastry (pâte feuilletée), alternating with two layers of pastry cream (crème pâtissière). The highest pastry layer is dusted with confectioner’s sugar, and typically cocoa, pastry crumbs, or pulverized seeds (e.g. roasted almonds).

Alternatively, the highest is glazed with icing or fondant in alternating white (icing) and brown (chocolate) stripes, and combed.

On The Great Celebrity Bake Off, the contestants have been requested to make 4 an identical Mille-Feuille with a contemporary raspberry and cream filling.

How do you make it?

This recipe from bbcgoodfood.com will serve 6 folks.

Preparation time: 1hr 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Components:

For the pastry

200g for plain flour, plus additional for dusting

1/Four tsp salt

175g chilly butter lower into 1½ cm cubes

1 tsp lemon juice

For the cream filling

crème pâtissière (recipe under)

300g raspberries

Instructions:

1. To make the pastry, combine the flour, salt and butter collectively in a bowl. The butter ought to stay in cubes for this. Then, make a nicely within the centre and pour within the lemon juice and 100ml chilly water. Combine nicely, then deliver collectively together with your arms.

2. Tip the pastry onto a flippantly floured floor and briefly knead till easy. Form into a rectangle, then wrap in cling movie and chill for 30 minutes.

3. On a floured floor, use a rolling pin to roll the pastry into a rectangle, in order that it is thrice so long as it is vast (about 15 x 45cm.) Attempt to preserve the sides as straight as doable.

4. Carry the underside third of the pastry and fold it up and over the center third. Mud off any extra flour.

5. Fold the highest third of the pastry down and over the underside third, so that you’ve three layers of pastry in a neat rectangle. Mud off any extra flour. Wrap and chill for 15 minutes.

6. Give the pastry a 90-degree proper flip so it faces you want a ebook. Repeat steps 3-5 4 extra occasions, at all times beginning with the pastry dealing with you because it was after the final fold and giving it a flip. Chill for 30 minutes.

7. Warmth oven to 200C/180C fan/gasoline 6. On a flippantly floured floor, roll the pastry out to a tough 32cm sq.. Utilizing a sharp knife, trim the sides to make a neat 30cm sq..

8. Reduce the pastry into Three lengthy strips measuring 30 x 10cm. Switch to 2 baking sheets lined with baking parchment and chill for 30 minutes or till agency.

9. High every tray with a sheet of baking parchment, then stack on prime of one another. Pop one other baking tray on prime and overwhelm with an ovenproof dish. Bake for 25-30 minutes or till golden brown and crisp.

10. Depart the pastry to chill a little, trim the sides if wanted, then lower every sheet into 6 smaller rectangles. You need to find yourself with 18 items of pastry measuring about 10 x 5cm.

11. Switch 1 piece of pastry to a serving plate, pipe over blobs of Crème patisserie then prime with some raspberries and one other layer of pastry.

12. Add one other layer of Crème patisserie and raspberries. Mud a third piece of pastry with icing sugar, then embellish with extra raspberries and pop this on prime. Repeat with the remaining pastry to make 6 Mille-Feuilles.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm, solely on Channel 4