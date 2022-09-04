What is a museum? A corrected and augmented definition looks forward, not backward

Front of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires – Costantini Foundation, located in the Argentine capital and established since 2001

For the first time in 15 years, the International Council of Museums (ICOM), a non-profit organization that makes recommendations and sets standards around the world, updated its definition of the word “museum”. After years of debate over how ideological the definition should be, the final text includes new language about museums being ethical, diverse, accessible, inclusive and sustainable.

Approved by 92% of the participants at the ICOM general conference in Prague, the new definition describes a museum as “a non-profit permanent institution in the service of society that researches, collects, preserves, interprets and exhibits tangible and intangibles”. The notable changes come in the final two sentences, which read: “Open to the public, accessible and inclusive, museums foster diversity and sustainability. They operate and communicate ethically, professionally and with the participation of communities, offering varied experiences for education, enjoyment, reflection and the exchange of knowledge”.

In a statement, the president of ICOM, Alberto Garlandini, acknowledged that the definition “was not perfect”, but still described it as “a great step forward”. The previous definition, which had been in place since 2007, had only one sentence. Before 2007, the previous definition had not changed in 30 years.

It’s worth noting that the word “museum” comes from the Greek for “seat of the muses” and refers to mythological figures associated with creative inspiration.

National Gallery of Art, in Washington, USA. (Photo: EFE/Michael Reynolds)



More aspirational than prescriptive, the updated language comes at a difficult time for museums, which are undergoing a radical cultural reckoning that has touched almost every level of their operations, from decisions about funding to what is shown in museums. their galleries. The new definition reflects this calculation, but some critics say it doesn’t go far enough to acknowledge museums’ complicated histories of centering dominant perspectives: white, male and Western.

In recent years, the museum world has been plagued by accusations of “toxic philanthropy” for receiving money from patrons as controversial as families. Sackler y Koch. The movement protests Black Lives Matter 2020 drew renewed scrutiny for their lack of diversity, both in museum staff and in the objects in their collections. More recently, controversies over stolen heritage have led some museums to return looted material, such as the decision of the Smithsonian to return the Benin Kingdom Court-style artworks to their homeland in Nigeria. Still, other works with complicated histories remain in some museum collections.

With these debates still ongoing, the definition raises questions about how institutions will be held accountable. Similar to the United Nations, but for museums, ICOM can make recommendations, but lacks the authority to enforce regulations. And in the United States, where many museums are privately owned, their guidelines don’t carry much weight.

An emblematic postcard of the exterior of the famous Louvre Museum in Paris, France (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

However, in countries where most museums are run by the state, the definition can significantly influence governments who decide which museums and projects deserve funding. “That was part of the push to make sure they got it right,” he said. Laura Lott, President and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums. “It would have real implications for a lot of museums if I inadvertently said the wrong thing about what museums are or pointed to a past of what museums were.”

Lott, who attended the conference in Prague, praised ICOM’s wording. “It’s a timely reflection of the reality that the roles of museums are varied and many are changing,” he said. “I also find great hope in the fact that dozens of nations representing thousands of museums have come together and found a common definition.”

Lott points to California’s Oakland Museum for its “introspective work on self and community,” and the Phillips Collection in Washington, DC, which hired one of the first diversity officers in the museum industry, as examples of museums that embody the principles outlined in the definition.

Others have pointed out that the definition, which goes by leaps and bounds by opening up a tradition-bound field of self-assessment, can shape culture.

Kaywin Feldmandirector of the US National Gallery of Art, who began her term in 2019 with a vision of reform and reinvention, applauded ICOM for its efforts.

“I appreciate the challenge you took in developing the new statement, a reflection of the breadth of institutions represented by ICOM,” Feldman said in a statement. “This is a difficult time for museums, as the public and communities expect greater relevance, accessibility and transparency from them. The finish is also aspirational, which gives me great hope for the field.”

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) updated its definition of the word “museum” (The Washington Post / Andre Chung)

The revised wording has been a long time coming. In 2019, ICOM proposed an even broader definition defining them as “democratizing, inclusive and polyphonic spaces for critical dialogue about the past and future”, entrusting museums with “safeguarding diverse memories” and “contributing to human dignity”. and social justice, global equality and planetary well-being”. It was dismissed as an inflated manifesto that used fashionable rhetoric and did not do enough to differentiate museums from other cultural institutions.

Some are also not so happy with where ICOM has landed now. As he told ARTnews Laura Raicovichauthor of Cultural Strike: Art and Museums in an Age of Protest: “It would have been a much more important change for ICOM to recognize that museums are not neutral and never have been”.

ICOM, a membership-based organization based in Paris, has 40,000 members from 141 countries. Formed in the 1940s, it describes itself as the only world organization in the field of museums. It publishes research, organizes training sessions, issues codes of ethics, and maintains a “Red List” database that flags cultural objects at risk of theft and trafficking, so police and customs officials can identify them.

Fuente: The Washington Post

KEEP READING

The Smithsonian addresses its “problematic” collections and initiates a return policy

Royal Tombs of Sipán is the most visited museum in the first quarter of 2022

Due to the war and sanctions, the Russian Hermitage museum will not hold any more exhibitions in the United States or Europe