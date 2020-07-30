What is a NOW TV Stick and how does it work?

Sensible sticks have gotten steadily extra standard, as demand for max channels and streaming choices rises. More and more, service suppliers are discovering methods to mix numerous platforms into one place to supply extra worth for cash – and much less time spent remembering all of your logins.

The NOW TV stick is no exception, providing prospects a handy and moveable tackle its service. Beneath, we take you thru precisely what one is, how it works and what you’ll be able to anticipate to pay for it. You can too try our NOW TV information to seek out out extra about NOW TV as a service and why it may be price signing up.

If you wish to check out NOW TV earlier than committing, there is additionally the choice of a free trial.

Join NOW TV 7 day free trial.

In case you’re satisfied or have already signed up, right here’s all the pieces you could now concerning the NOW TV stick.

What is a NOW TV Stick?

The NOW TV Stick is a sensible stick which is plugged into your TV through the HDMI port. It is a gentle, moveable machine which may be simply transported and means you watch all of the packages out of your NOW TV passes (defined beneath) and entry apps on any TV display.

The NOW TV Sensible stick additionally has HD and comes with voice search, which means you say goodbye to long-winded typing through the quantity buttons in your distant.

What is a NOW TV go?

NOW TV passes offer you entry to numerous genres of packages, for example Leisure, Films and Sport. The passes can be found for set lengths of time, usually one month, and incorporate a big vary of channels from the likes of Sky, HBO and hayu. We clarify extra about these in our NOW TV information.

It’s price highlighting that some passes are mobile-only, just like the Sky Sports activities Cell Cross. These received’t be obtainable to look at in your TV display with the NOW TV Stick.

Get NOW TV passes now

What can I watch on NOW TV?

There are a entire vary of nice reveals obtainable to look at proper now on NOW TV, together with a number of the greatest and most talked about packages at present streaming.

There are classics like The Sopranos and The Wire in addition to new, dramatic smash hits like Gangs of London. HBO reveals together with vampire hit True Blood and superhero hit Supergirl can be found on the platform in addition to much-loved British sitcoms akin to Peep Present and Gavin and Stacey.

In case you’re after extra inspiration, we’ve put collectively a full checklist of the very best reveals on NOW TV to look at this month.

In addition to watching any of your bought NOW TV passes, it’s also possible to add on apps akin to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and extra, which means all of your leisure sits in the identical place.

How does a NOW TV Stick work?

In case you’re aware of different plug-in sensible gadgets like Chrome Forged for example, then the NOW TV stick needs to be fairly straight ahead. Primarily, just about all the pieces you want is throughout the stick, so that you simply have to plug it into your HDMI port and join to begin streaming content material in your TV.

The sensible stick features by connecting to WIFI and, as soon as plugged into your TV, you merely log into your NOW TV account. The web connection is additionally how it can supply content material from BBC iPlayer and Netflix accounts with the optionally available apps. Notice that for apps like Netflix you have to to have already got your personal Netflix account.

The pocket-sized stick is moveable, which means you’ll be able to take it with you wherever you go. This makes the sensible stick ultimate for journeys away and a lot extra handy than clunky packing containers which require a lot plenty of wiring.

Though the primary time you join your NOW TV Stick you have to to plug it into a energy socket, from then on it is merely powered by batteries.

How a lot is a NOW TV Stick?

The NOW TV Stick usually prices £24.99. There are additionally numerous bundles obtainable which embrace numerous passes for differing lengths of time relying on the package deal you go for.

Purchase a NOW TV Stick at NOW TV

Purchase NOW TV Stick bundles at Argos

Nonetheless, there are sometimes additionally some nice NOW TV offers to get your fingers on which may imply you pay money for one for much less.