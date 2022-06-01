What is a party game? 5 games to liven up evenings with your friends

Los party games They are a great option to spend great evenings with friends and have a laugh, however,What are they exactly? Generally, they tend to respond to a series of concrete characteristics and, therefore, in the following guide we want to explain them all to you and leave you with 5 very fun examples to play in company. Do not miss it!

What is a party game?

Los party games are traditionally known as board games to play together. Transferred to the field of video games, the essence is the same, but there does not necessarily have to be a playing field. They are titles for several players that can compete or collaborate in different minigames that appear as we advance in the games. Generally, they are short experiences designed to entertain and each one of them has some random components that make each attempt different. Others focus on talent by finding dancing, singing, or brain teasers like Just Dance or Let’s Sing.





5 party games to try with friends

1.Mario Party Superstars

The party game par excellence is undoubtedly the saga of Mario Party. In Superstars we will be able to enjoy a compilation of the best boards and minigames of the saga that is said soon. A very fun and crazy option for Nintendo Switch to liven up evenings with friends.





2.Overcooked! All You Can Eat

They said that Monopoly broke friendships until it arrived Overcooked. A fun game that hotel workers don’t even want to see, but that offers us different levels in which to get ahead in a kitchen. If the shifts are already complicated, imagine if the work environment is transformed, catches fire or is suspended from a balloon in the air. Of course, the laughs are guaranteed.





3.Carnival Games

A total of 20 mini-games that we can play with up to 4 players and that take us to the arcades to test our skills, either shooting at the basket or knocking down clowns, among many other options. Luckily our coins are safe with Carnival Games.





4.51 Worldwide Games

There are games that never go out of style and that is the idea that Worldwide Games explores. From card games, classic board games or car racing, we can play both locally and online and not lose traditions. A game suitable for competing with other people to relax after a long day of work.





5.Just Dance 2022

Well, put your skeleton to dance with Just Dance 2022. In this title we find a long list of current songs, as well as all those from previous installments. We can play in the living room of our house accompanied or online through world championships. A very dynamic way to enjoy music and move.