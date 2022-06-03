What is a porridge? I recommend 5 games to debut in the genre

With the popularization of mobile video games, we have more and more titles from big brands that are opting for the porridge genre, but what are these types of games? Today we are going to see how can we define a gachaas well as some of the best titles of its genre to get you started.

Keep in mind that, although the mobile market is the favorite for this genre, there are also those that operate outside of it. On the other hand, there are also games that are not porridge, but have similar mechanics, as could be the case with Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

What is a porridge?

Derived from “gachapon”, a type of Japanese toy vending machines, gacha video games are those that offer you to recruit various characters, but only through chance. The first thing to understand is that a gacha can have any kind of gameplay if you think about it. It is usually associated with mobile RPGs, but it has nothing to do with combat, but with its monetization system.

Typically, a gacha game is going to have a type of currency that you can spend to get random characters or items. To give a well-known example: Genshin Impact uses its protogems to give you the possibility of getting 10 “rolls”, these can be weapons or charactersand it will depend on your luck to get the character you want.

The most normal thing is that these types of games are free-to-play, since, although you can get the currency by playing, they will always offer you the possibility of paying with real money to have access to it more quickly. That is why people are often asked to have problems with chance Be careful with gender.

5 games to debut in the gachas

Now that you know what a gacha is, and as long as you keep its nature in mind, you might want to start trying a few. With how huge its market is and how many developers have taken advantage of big licenses to grab a piece of the pie, it’s normal to miss out. I will recommend your 5 excellent titles to get you started.

Genshin Impact





By far the biggest and most well-known game on the list. Mixing a good plot with charismatic characters and a huge open world, what at first seemed like a title that aspired to live off the triumph of others, has become a reference of free-to-play games and, moreover, opened a gap in our newsroom.

NieR Re[in]carnation





If you like the NieR universe and how its creator writes, Yoko TaroNieR Re[in]carnation is something you cannot miss. Filled with stories with the characteristic touch of this author, the game also has events that will link its action to other Square Enix games, such as Drakengard 3 or even Final Fantasy XIV.

Granblue Fantasy





It is turn-based RPG It is characterized by having a very well-run story, developed characters, a well-crafted world and, in addition, somewhat bizarre collaborations with more than one well-known anime series. Characters like the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5 and even Detective Conan himself have passed through the game.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius





If you are a fan of the Square Enix saga, you cannot miss Brave Exvius. Having a good story, it has a number of references, both musical and at the character level, to the entire saga that can only delight the most fanatical. This turn-based RPG it could be your next obsession.

Arknights





If you like tower defense, Arknights mixes the best of the genre with a very particular character design and gacha mechanics. It is one of the games of this genre with the best gameplay that I have come across, and you may love it if you are looking for something more focused on strategy.