What is a survival horror? These are the 5 games of the genre that I consider essential

Within horror video games, survival horror It is a specific type that has been raising passions among fear lovers for years and years, but what is it? It is a somewhat difficult genre to understand, because depending on who you ask, they will tell you one thing or another, but today we are going to see what its key characteristics are.

In addition to that, as the headline says, I am going to recommend some of those that I consider essential within the genre. Eye, even if they are part of the same gender, they have their peculiarities, and as many similarities as differences between them. You may have tried one of the games I’m going to name and it didn’t click for you, but I recommend you give the rest a try as well.

What is a survival horror?

Survival horror, by definition, are horror games, but they have an emphasis on elements other than fear. In addition to scares and bugs that give very bad rollsurvival horror games have two fundamental characteristics that differentiate them from other scary titles:

They give you means to defend yourself against enemies, but they force you to use them sparingly , being important not to kill everything you see. The resources that you are going to have, both in terms of ammunition and when it comes to healing yourself, are going to be quite limited, and more so if you play on difficult difficulties.

By de-emphasizing combat, you also put up other obstacles, which are usually take the form of puzzles. Many of the classic survival horrors are infamous for how twisted their puzzles are, but it's a true keystone of the genre and part of its timeless charm.

With this in mind, you already know what a survival dog is, but what are its best titles? It is a broad genre from which many titles were created, and today I am going to talk to you about the 5 that I liked the most in all the years that I have spent title after horror title.

The best survival horror

Silent Hill 2

Only wonders are often said about the second game in the Silent Hill saga, and with good reason! Silent Hill 2 is a great exponent of everything that survival horror can achieve. It has a great setting, tricky puzzles, and enemies that will corner you; but above all it has one of the best stories that have been counted in the middle. Not for nothing I put it in the position of best game in the saga.





Project Zero 2

If Silent Hill 2 made combat and resource management important, Project Zero 2 takes that angle and amplifies it dramatically. Stripping away the typical guns and melee weapons, this adventure set in a Japan town of ghosts makes your method of defending yourself first person through a camera. If you like Japanese folk horror, this is a game you can’t miss.





Resident Evil 2 (y su remake)

Resident Evil 2 does not need any kind of introduction. Capcom’s zombie game took everything that made its first installment good and improved it, polishing it to create a true diamond. If tank controls feel too outdated for you, his remake is a perfect example of modernizing a classic.





Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem

Lovecraftian cosmic horror also has a place in the genre, and Eternal Darkness proves it. Focusing on the effects of what is happening on your character’s sanity, and breaking the fourth wall over a million times, it’s a must if you want to see an original twist on the survival horror formula.





Rule of Rose

Including Rule of Rose has been a difficult decision. For one thing, his combat is pretty broken and makes playing him a bit torturous at times. On the other hand, it has one of the best stories and settings I’ve seen in a video game. If you value these two things above consistent gameplay and you can get it, I highly recommend playing it, as it is a tremendously unique game.