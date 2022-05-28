What is a visual novel? 5 recommended games to enter the genre

There are many genres of video games such as metroidvania, rogue or FPS, one of them being the graphic novels, however, what are they about? In the following guide we explain what its characteristics are and we leave you 5 games representatives to get started on them. Do not miss it!

What is a visual novel?

Las visual novelso visual novels, They are a type of video game characteristic for having a strong narrative component in which the action is relegated to the background. In this way, the text is usually the main medium through which the plot unfolds, while we see generally static scenes. To explain it in a simpler way, it is transferring a novel to graphic format.

This genre originates from and is especially popular in Japan, so in many cases we find direct inspiration from the anime with characteristic characters of this. Generally use is made of sprites in 2D, although currently 3D has also been introduced. It is also usual to find features of graphic adventures in those that combine this genre with certain doses of exploration and interaction with the environment.





5 games to get into graphic novels

As I was telling you, currently many visual novels are halfway between this genre and graphic adventures. Since the purpose of this guide is help introduce In this type of game, we will see some that have these features with the thought that a more active gameplay can be a good gateway for those who are used to another type of video game. Therefore, below, I leave you my 5 recommendations and I encourage you to explore much more.

1.Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney: Trials and Tribulations





Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android…

The Ace Attorney saga is a great gateway to the genre due to its constant humor and the mystery that it knows how to develop throughout all its titles to keep the player hooked. During each one of them, we will embody different eminences of justice to solve crimes that have been committed. In addition, these installments combine the most narrative parts with a dose of exploration in which we will look for clues to bring to trial. I recommend Trials and Tribulationsince I started with that one and I consider that it has all the elements to catch you in the saga and start browsing the rest of the titles.

2.Steins Gate





Platforms: Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360…

Talking about visual novels and not mentioning Steins Gate is complicated. It is one of the novels best valued by players and promotes the union between the genre and the anime that I mentioned before. Science fiction, trips to the past and future consequences is what awaits us in this title.

3.Time Hollow





Time Hollow is a Konami title that if you have the chance to try, don’t miss it. Being a game for Nintendo DS, it made very good use of the touch screen to use a pen that opened temporary portals. A narrative adventure full of emotions that also had an excellent soundtrack.

4.Doki Doki Literature Club!





Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One…

I am almost forced to include this title because of the success it has had and the ability it has to play, never better said, with the player. With an anime aesthetic and an initially adolescent theme, we are going to find a very shocking story and hard. In fact, I am also forced to warn that it is not a game suitable for those who are going through a delicate moment and that it is better to be aware of it before approaching it.

5.Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors





Platforms: PlayStation 4, iOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo DS, PlayStation Vita

The Nonary Games is take away Saw y The Squid Game Basically video games. In these installments we also find exploration and puzzles that, added to the mystery, is a good way to get used to a game that uses texts as the main means of development. 999 It is the first title of the saga that I played and the most recommended to keep going into it, since later we will explore in more depth the universe created around some manic games.