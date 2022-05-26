What is an open world game? These 6 titles are my favorites of the genre

Lately, it seems that the bigger the video games are, the better, and it is true that there are no more massive titles than the so-called open world and, with how popular they are, it is very important to know what that genre means. Today we are going to see what an open world is, as well as the games that I recommend if you want to give the genre a try.

First of all, one thing must be made clear, and that is that as much as the name may indicate that open worlds are simply games without objectives and in which you can explore a big stagenot all titles that allow you to do that are open worlds, but you also have to take into account the sandbox genre.

What is an open world?

An open world video game is one that allows you to wander through its world with little or no restrictions. You will have a story to follow and activities that you can do, but also you are free to investigate whatever you want, visit its corners and progress at your own pace. Unlike other genres, such as survival horror or graphic adventures, an open world allows you to explore and go to a billion places instead of continuing with your objectives if you wish.

So while a sandbox gives you the tools to create and play your own fun, an open world game just lets you go your own way, but always you will have goals who to pay attention to once you decide to continue with your main mission.

6 open world games that I recommend

Elden Ring





Easily my favorite open world game. Elden Ring came out at the end of February and since then I’ve already put over 250 hours into it. The parents of Dark Souls hit the nail on the head in harnessing the virtues of the genre without deviating from what makes us love its complicated titles. If you like challenges and want to explore a ridiculously large world full of mysteries, Elden Ring is a more than safe bet for you.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas





Rockstar, the masters of open worlds, could not be missing from this list, and GTA: San Andreas is a title that must be mentioned when it comes to the genre. With a big world, loads of quests and optional activities galore, you’re going to have Hours and hours of fun with this game. If you add to that a most elaborate and intriguing story, you are going to be left with a round classic.

Red Dead Redemption 2





With one of the best scripts written by Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the prequel to the first title in the saga and brings you a huge world where you can wander and enjoy between firefights. With hunting mechanics and loads of extra tasks to do, it’s also crowned with a story as human as it is tense. Despite being a bit slow, it is, in my opinion, one of the greatest exponents of the genre.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild





The world of Hyrule lends itself very well to being open, and Breath of the Wild demonstrates it with total mastery. Link’s new adventures leave you a ridiculously large map to explore and plenty of places to get lost designed with amazing skill. It is ideal to be your first open world, and it will surely end up winning you over with its diverse characters and round challenges.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt





It is impossible to talk about open worlds without touching the CD Projekt RED RPG. The adventures of Geralt de Rivia present you with a beautiful world full of colors, but also of dangers. With a titanic multitude of side quests and memorable characters, you can’t miss the third game in this saga. Of course, if you have not played the previous ones, do not worry, because the title does a great job of explaining what you may have missed.

Death Stranding





It is the most unusual open world on the entire list. The game of Hideo Kojima, creator of Metal Gear Solid, it’s quite unusual, and its open world is more of an obstacle to traverse than something to visit. Even so, it has great views, allows you to plan your routes and gives you resources to make your game more and more personal. Death Stranding isn’t for everyone, but I hope you like it as much as I do.