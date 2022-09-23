What is anemia and how to prevent it

Romina Pereiro talks about anemia, red blood cell deficiency, and some foods that can help prevent it.

Let’s talk a little about the anemia what is the red blood cell deficiency. It is not a disease in itself, but rather a set of signs and symptoms that are expressed, precisely, by this condition.

Anemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or the concentration of hemoglobin within these is less than normal. Hemoglobin is needed to carry oxygen, and if a person has too few red blood cells, if the red blood cells are abnormal, or if there is not enough hemoglobin, it decrease the blood’s ability to carry oxygen to body tissues.

Some of these signs can be paleness, tiredness, muscle fatigue, shortness of breath, among many others. The most important thing you have to know about this is that it affects, above all, women of childbearing age.

In Argentina, 20 percent of women suffer from iron deficiency anemia and 15 percent of children under five years of age.

Anemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or the concentration of hemoglobin within them is lower than normal (Getty)

The World Health Organization (WHO) details that “the optimal concentration of hemoglobin necessary to meet physiological needs varies according to age, sex, elevation above sea level, smoking and pregnancy. The most common causes of anemia are nutritional deficiencies, particularly ironalthough deficiencies of folate, vitamins B12 and A are also important”.

According to estimates by the international health agency, anemia affects 42% of children under 5 years of age in the world, 33% of non-pregnant women and 40% of pregnant women.

What do you have to do if you have a diagnosis of anemia? The doctor will be the one in charge of telling you what the treatment to follow will be. While anemia due to iron deficiency (ferropenic) is the most common and relatively easy form of treating through changes in diet, other forms of anemia require specific treatment that the health professional will indicate to the patient.

Non-heme iron, which is found in vegetables, especially green leafy vegetables and legumes (Getty)

Now for prevent anemia is very, very important that your daily diet is as varied and balanced as possible. Meats are some of the foods that contain iron, they are a source of heme ironwhich is an iron that we absorb more easily.

We also have the non-heme ironwhich is found in the vegetablesespecially green leafy vegetables: spinach, lettuce, arugula, chard, broccoli. This component is also present in lentils, in chickpeas and other legumes that are easy to prepare and economicalyes Also, you will find iron in some nuts. And most importantly, in order to better absorb this type of non-heme iron, the ideal is to mix it with some source of vitamin C

For example, a lentil salad with a little tomato and add a few drops of lemon. This will make it possible for you to take better advantage of this type of iron, which is a little more difficult for your body to absorb. Both are a source of iron that we have to incorporate every day in our usual diet.

And most importantly, in the presence of recurrent weakness, tiredness or fatigue, consult your doctor to rule out whether or not it is anemia.

